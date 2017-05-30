News By Tag
Find Your Voice-Ask For What You Want and Deserve
Don't Give It Away! Every girl, (and probably most every boy) grew up with these words engraved on their brains. If your mom was anything like my mom, she probably told you to keep your cookies to yourself until you got married.
Even though I am now in my 50's and currently single, I still value that advice and I still believe that there is a lot to be gained by not giving away something so precious.
But this blog post isn't about sex!
I believe the same holds true when it comes to your gifts, talents, abilities, and most importantly, YOUR TIME.
I believe that one of the main reasons why people struggle is because their time and focus is misdirected. People tend to major in the minors, and minor in the majors.
Setting expectations is all about putting a value on what you have to offer.
When you value yourself:
• You won't allow others to take advantage of you
• You speak up for what's in your best interest
• You confidently ask for what you deserve because you know you're worth it
• You say "NO" when what's being asked of you doesn't align itself with your purpose
Sometimes relationships are entered into, simply because either one or both people are afraid of being alone. So they settle for the "first responder" who looks good and talks smooth. Instead of allowing themselves time and space to do the inner work needed in order to become emotionally healed, they jump at the first chance for romance…giving themselves away to someone who makes them forget, without setting a standard for them to prove themselves worthy enough to win their heart.
In business, it's tempting to settle for a little less, or simply not charge at all, especially when you are just starting out. I mean after all, your market is still small, and probably only a few people in your inner circle really know what you do. Many of your friends may want to get "the hook up" and they may want to try you out for FREE. While there is an added benefit of offering certain products and services for free in order to gain the attention of potential clients and customers, you can't grow your business by giving away the farm!
So in terms of your gifts, talents, abilities, and most importantly, YOUR TIME, here are a few tips that will help to re-position you, so that you are empowered to reap the value of what you deserve, both personally, and professionally.
1. Start asking for what you deserve.
It's been said that a closed mouth doesn't get fed. Stop waiting for someone to offer you something based on what they think you're worth. Speak up. Find your voice. Make respect a requirement for interacting with you. If the other person chooses not to deal with you on that level, allow them to walk away. Don't waste time or energy on someone who dishonors, deflates, or devalues you.
2. Don't sell yourself short.
Don't measure your value based on other people's opinion of you. You were created in the image of God, and HE has already declared you to be priceless. There is never a reason in your life as to why you should have to "settle". You are worth every effort, the time, the patience, the dollar amount you charge for your products/services, the raise you know you deserve in your salary…all of it. Ask for what you know you deserve, you'd be surprised that you just might get it.
3. Stop letting the word "NO" stop you.
Rejection is often a sign that you are being re-directed in a new and better direction. Sure some may not adhere to your standards, but they aren't the people you need in your corner anyway. Your destiny is never tied to anyone who leaves. Sometimes you've got to weed out the "no's" in order to welcome the "yes's".
