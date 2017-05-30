 
News By Tag
* Investment
* Property
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sherborne
  Dorset
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Property Group Sees an Increase in Antibes Property Enquiries

 
 
dandelion-745753_1280
dandelion-745753_1280
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Investment
* Property
* Travel

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sherborne - Dorset - England

SHERBORNE, England - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The resort town of Antibes has seen a huge rise in popularity of investors enquiring about the property with Prestige Property Group. The desirable town is in the Cote d'Azur in France, nestled between the renowned towns of Nice and Cannes. Boasting spectacular views of the Mediterranean coastline and a pleasant climate, property in this area can provide investors with a fantastic option for their second home, and a profitable investment that allows them to see a substantial return on investment from visiting holidaymakers. Although the town was founded in the 5th century BC and boasts some fascinating historical buildings, there is a generally modern feel that adds a level of vibrancy that appeals to investors. The town is a hub for intelligence, drawn to the world-renowned technology park, therefore appealing to young professionals.

Investors in Antibes property can expect a modern culture and lifestyle when they live here. The urban centre holds a host of celebrations for modern music, contemporary activities and sports and fitness. Whilst offering all the natural wonders any investor could desire, including 25km of coastline.

Investors should look towards Juan-les-Pins if they want to own a property in a vibrant area in Antibes. The area has a host of entertainment venues for socialites, with live music, bars and restaurants to enjoy. The area is particularly famous around the world for its jazz, with an outdoor jazz festival in July that draws tourists from near and far.

Because of the popularity of Juan-les-Pins, investors can reap the rewards of owning a second home in this location. Firstly, homeowners in the area benefit from all the vibrancy and culture in the area on their own holidays, and secondly, the property here has good holiday rental potential.

Another area investors should consider is the Cap d'Antibes peninsula, one of three main areas in which to buy property in Antibes. Sporting unspoilt views of the Mediterranean ocean, property located in this area is guaranteed to come alongside a fantastic view. It is, therefore, no surprise that property in this area is highly desirable, like many areas in France.

The diversity of French property ensures there is an option for every type of investor, from grand French chateaux for sale (http://www.prestigeproperty.co.uk/french-chateau-for-sale...) to spectacular villas. Explore the selection of properties on offer with Prestige Property Group.

Contact
Prestige Property Group
***@prestigeproperty.co.uk
End
Source:Prestige Property Group
Email:***@prestigeproperty.co.uk
Tags:Investment, Property, Travel
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sherborne - Dorset - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prestige Property News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share