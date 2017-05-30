News By Tag
Property Group Sees an Increase in Antibes Property Enquiries
Investors in Antibes property can expect a modern culture and lifestyle when they live here. The urban centre holds a host of celebrations for modern music, contemporary activities and sports and fitness. Whilst offering all the natural wonders any investor could desire, including 25km of coastline.
Investors should look towards Juan-les-Pins if they want to own a property in a vibrant area in Antibes. The area has a host of entertainment venues for socialites, with live music, bars and restaurants to enjoy. The area is particularly famous around the world for its jazz, with an outdoor jazz festival in July that draws tourists from near and far.
Because of the popularity of Juan-les-Pins, investors can reap the rewards of owning a second home in this location. Firstly, homeowners in the area benefit from all the vibrancy and culture in the area on their own holidays, and secondly, the property here has good holiday rental potential.
Another area investors should consider is the Cap d'Antibes peninsula, one of three main areas in which to buy property in Antibes. Sporting unspoilt views of the Mediterranean ocean, property located in this area is guaranteed to come alongside a fantastic view. It is, therefore, no surprise that property in this area is highly desirable, like many areas in France.
