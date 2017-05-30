Three Shamrock Financial Loan Officers Win the Five Star Professional Award
The 5 Star Professional award is handed out to qualified and worthy professionals who are employed in the real estate, mortgage, wealth management, and insurance fields in regions across the United States and Canada. Its purpose is to recognize those people who consistently provide exceptional service, plus it strives to showcase those people whom clients can trust to offer the information, knowledge, and guidance needed to make the right real estate and financial decisions.
A Senior Loan Officer, Karen Ballou is known for her tremendous dedication for efficient and accurate communication. She takes the time to explain every detail to ensure that the client understands both the numbers and the process. Her service is noteworthy; this is the seventh time she has won the Five Star Professional award.
A Senior Loan Officer as well, Pamela Britt immerses herself into the depths of every transaction so that each client gets personalized, friendly service. She does not hesitate to answer any question at any time and strives to surpass any and all expectations. This is the fourth time Pamela has won this award.
Suzanne Caldeira, Vice President, prides herself on being there for each and every client. She makes sure that each person feels comfortable and confident about the process, and proactively communicates with each client so that everyone understands where they are in the transaction. Her unwavering commitment to quality is what sets her apart.
The research team at Five Star Professional adheres conducts comprehensive evaluations to find those professionals who consistently go above and beyond in the services they provide to clients. You can find the full list of winners at the Five Star Professional web site.
About Shamrock Financial
Founded in 1989, Shamrock Financial is a privately owned direct mortgage lender licensed in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Virginia, and Florida.
Shalimar Albanese, Director of Marketing
