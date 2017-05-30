 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


San Jose Answering Service Just Got Better With New Online Solution

A newly launched website from San Jose Answering Service was launched this week to help businesses in San Jose, California find quality answering service companies at discounted rates.
 
San Jose Answering Service Logo
San Jose Answering Service Logo
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Steven Allen, the company spokesman, their website serves as a tool to avoid pushy sales people while being connected with up to six answering service companies that match their needs. Website visitors complete a brief form describing their answering service needs, and then they are matched up with San Jose Answering Service companies that have been prescreened according to their features and pricing. Allen says "when businesses in San Jose compete, people save money. And that's our mission, to get quality answering service providers to compete". The company helps with answering service solutions of all types, such as:

San Jose Answering Service
Medical Answering Service
Attorney Answering Service
After Hours Answering Service in San Jose

Allen says that answering service prices in San Jose can run as high as $4.00 per call, but he adds that their affiliates offer the same features for as little as $0.79 a call. Aleen also stated that most of thier partners offer free trials with no commitment or credit card required.

Their website, http://sanjoseansweringservice.com/ launched earlier this week and Allen says he thinks it will be the number one source for pricing call center services for San Jose business owners.

Contact:

Steven Allen
info@sanjoseansweringservice.com

End
Select Answering Service News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share