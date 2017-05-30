 
Wine & Design Paints Its Way To Tennessee

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Launches First Tennessee Location in Franklin
 
 
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design (http://www.wineanddesign.com/), the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, announces the opening of its first Tennessee location in Franklin. To celebrate the opening, Wine & Design is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Wednesday, June 7 to Sunday, June 11 packed with themed parties, discounted classes, music, giveaways and other special offers.

After working in chemical engineering for 10 years and human resources for another 10 years, franchisee Niccole Jackson is excited to start a new artistic endeavor to bond with her 14-year-old daughter. When her daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia, she went on the search for a business that would allow her talents to shine while rooting her home in Tennessee. Not only did Wine & Design give Niccole the opportunity to foster her passion for human resources through the brand's team building division, it allowed her to connect with her daughter through art. The mother and daughter duo plan to bring people together and bridge generations with the concept's creative offerings.

"Wine and Design allows individuals the opportunity to push through preconceived challenges of their artistic talents to create masterpieces and something they're proud of," said Niccole, studio owner. "I look forward to working with my daughter to help others find their knack while unleashing their creative abilities and talents."

With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.

"Tennessee is an area we've been looking to expand into for quite some time and we think Niccole is the perfect person to lead the charge," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We look forward to seeing Niccole and her daughter create a local hotspot to bring people together in the Franklin community."

Wine & Design's Franklin studio is located at 101 Holiday Court. Franklin, TN 37067. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (615) 224-8082, email franklin.tn@wineanddesign.com or visit www.wineanddesign.com/franklin.

The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:

Date:          Wednesday, June 7th – Grand Opening Celebration

Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Details:          Grand opening celebration with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, music and 50% off class. *First 10 guests free with code FTNFREE

Date:          Thursday, June 8thWork Hard, Play Hard

Time:          3:30 p.m. - 4:30 ribbon cutting; 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. class

Details:          Ribbon cutting withcomplimentary appetizers, drinks and music. $20 class and each participant receives $50 off a future team building event.

Date:          Friday, June 9thBYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time:          7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details:          BOGO Class.Bring your best friend for a night of fun!

Date:          Saturday, June 10thDate Night Couple Painting

Time:          7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details:          BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!

Date:          Sunday, June 11thKids Buzz Shindig

Time:          1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Details:          $15 kid's classes, complimentary temporary tattoos, snacks, beverages and ice cream. *First 10 parents registered receive free class certificate.

###

About Wine & Design

Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, birthday parties and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization; and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. Wine & Design is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.

Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
