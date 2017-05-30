News By Tag
Wine & Design Paints Its Way To Tennessee
Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Launches First Tennessee Location in Franklin
After working in chemical engineering for 10 years and human resources for another 10 years, franchisee Niccole Jackson is excited to start a new artistic endeavor to bond with her 14-year-old daughter. When her daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia, she went on the search for a business that would allow her talents to shine while rooting her home in Tennessee. Not only did Wine & Design give Niccole the opportunity to foster her passion for human resources through the brand's team building division, it allowed her to connect with her daughter through art. The mother and daughter duo plan to bring people together and bridge generations with the concept's creative offerings.
"Wine and Design allows individuals the opportunity to push through preconceived challenges of their artistic talents to create masterpieces and something they're proud of," said Niccole, studio owner. "I look forward to working with my daughter to help others find their knack while unleashing their creative abilities and talents."
With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.
"Tennessee is an area we've been looking to expand into for quite some time and we think Niccole is the perfect person to lead the charge," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We look forward to seeing Niccole and her daughter create a local hotspot to bring people together in the Franklin community."
Wine & Design's Franklin studio is located at 101 Holiday Court. Franklin, TN 37067. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (615) 224-8082, email franklin.tn@
The full schedule of the five-day guest appreciation celebration is as follows:
Date: Wednesday, June 7th – Grand Opening Celebration
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: Grand opening celebration with complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, music and 50% off class. *First 10 guests free with code FTNFREE
Date: Thursday, June 8th – Work Hard, Play Hard
Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 ribbon cutting; 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. class
Details: Ribbon cutting withcomplimentary appetizers, drinks and music. $20 class and each participant receives $50 off a future team building event.
Date: Friday, June 9th – BYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Details: BOGO Class.Bring your best friend for a night of fun!
Date: Saturday, June 10th – Date Night Couple Painting
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Details: BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!
Date: Sunday, June 11th – Kids Buzz Shindig
Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Details: $15 kid's classes, complimentary temporary tattoos, snacks, beverages and ice cream. *First 10 parents registered receive free class certificate.
About Wine & Design
Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece"
Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
