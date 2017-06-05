 
Ask Outrageously! The Secret to Getting What You Really Want

Just released! New book by Linda Swindling provides a hands-on approach that helps people to show up powerfully and ask outrageously in the workplace and in life.
 
 
Ask Outrageously!
Ask Outrageously!
 
CARROLLTON, Texas - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "Asking to cut in line is more outrageous than asking to borrow money."

"More than half (51%) of people who ask for a raise report being successful. And 9% of people who ask for a raise get more than they ask for."

These outrageous results and more are revealed in Linda Swindling's new book, Ask Outrageously! The Secret to Getting What You Really Want (Berrett-Koehler Publishers, June 5, 2017).


Do you ask for what you want?  Or, do you simply take what you are given?

Getting what you want doesn't mean being obnoxious or taking advantage of people. It means not compromising and asking for what you want.

Swindling's book shares negotiation strategies learned as a partner of a law firm and in her extensive work with leaders and CEOs. Linda's research of over 1,000 people:

•    Identifies why people are afraid to ask for what they want.
•    Reveals top reasons that people are told "No" when asking for what they want.
•    Explains how to increase your chances of being told "Yes" when making a request.
•    Offers tips on how to ask for a raise and statistics that suggest that the odds are in your favor when asking for one.
•    Discusses the unusual disconnect between why people think they are told "No" and the realreasons people say "No."
•    Uncovers the #1 thing people are afraid to ask for – and it will surprise you!

Ask Outrageously! uses scenarios, engaging questions, and survey results to provide strategies that can be implemented immediately. Whether you want to powerfully influence decision makers at work, negotiate better deals in business, increase your sales or positively persuade your friends and family, this book improves your outcomes when the results really matter.

For more details, visit http://www.lindaswindling.com/ask-outrageously/

About Linda Swindling, JD, CSP
Linda Swindling is a negotiation and communication expert. She began negotiating first as a successful attorney and mediator and later as a keynote speaker, executive coach, and strategic consultant. Swindling is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) and the president of a Dallas-based development and training company, Journey On.

Media Contact
Zan Jones
2145366666
***@journeyon.com
Source:
Email:***@journeyon.com
