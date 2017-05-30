News By Tag
CareGiver Reality: 5 star rating
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THE FAMILY CAREGIVER'S MANUAL WINSTODAY'S CAREGIVER MAGAZINE'S 2017 CAREGIVER FRIENDLY® AWARD*. The award acknowledges the long-term efforts of David Levy, JD, CCE, Gerontologist and the CareGiverReality team in working directly with Unpaid Family Caregivers (UFCs) to identify the real support needs of UFCs and the contribution of Levy's Manual to the well-being of Unpaid Family Caregivers (UFCs).
Today's Caregiver, the first national magazine for all family and professional caregivers, and caregiver.com announce the 2017 Caregiver Friendly® Award recipients. The Caregiver Friendly® Awards are designed to celebrate products, services, books and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind. Award winners will also be announced in the July/August 2017 issue of Today's Caregiver and on the magazine's website, caregiver.com.
David Levy, CareGiverReality's co-founder and Chief Caregiving Officer, is also the founder of the American Association for Caregiver Education and has worked for 25+ years to create a new approach to identifying the needs of UFCs and helping them solve the critical nonclinical practical problem-solving issues all UFCs face. The 50 million+ UFCs in the United States provide the clinical and nonclinical care to individuals of all ages (Autism to Alzheimer's)
"The average caregiver is responsible for over $40,000 in health-related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed funds", says Gary Barg, Today's Caregiver magazine's Editor-in-Chief, "This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones."
The Manual, published by Central Recovery Press (2016), sets out a step-by-step process for practical problem solving that can help any UFC, regardless of age, relationship to care recipient, and caregiving environment, to address immediate and long-term caregiving needs. Winner of a Florida Council on Aging (FCOA) Quality Senior Living Award (QSLA) in the Senior Vision Media Category, the Manual empowers UFCs to take control of decision making and anticipate the day-to-day changes that occur in caregiving. (The Manual is available from the publisher and on amazon.com. as a Paperback or eBook )
*About The Caregiver Friendly Awards: Caregiver Friendly® Awards are presented by Today's Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today's Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com and The Fearless Caregiver book which teaches caregivers how to become their loved one's fearless advocates within the healthcare system.
David Levy, dlevy@caregiverreality.org
