A&B Ingredients Unveils CytoGuard® CDP

CytoGuard CDP Offers Clean Label, Natural Shelf-Life Protection

CytoGuard CDP Offers Clean Label, Natural Shelf-Life Protection

-- A&B Ingredients has unveiled a new natural, clean label shelf-life protection ingredient, CytoGuardCDP. Based on a fermented dextrose, CytoGuard CDP is the latest addition to the company's broad range of natural shelf-life protection ingredient products.In making the announcement, Gil Bakal, A&B Ingredients Managing Director, said "In direct response to industry demands for high quality clean label foods with a longer shelf life, we are pleased to add CytoGuard CDP to our line of natural shelf-life extenders and mold inhibitors."Bakal noted that CytoGuard CDP is specifically designed as an extremely cost-effective mold inhibitor and shelf-life extender. It's primary focus is to prevent mold growth in low moisture systems, however it is also effective as part of a natural shelf life solution for higher moisture food products as well. Some examples of where CytoGuard CDP can be used include baked goods, cheeses, meats, sauces, puddings, dressings and dips.At recommended usage levels, CytoGuard CDP has negligible effect on color or the taste of the finished food.Founded in 1990, A&B Ingredients is a leading developer, marketer and distributor of high quality natural food ingredients. Among the products offered are pea proteins, antioxidants, antimicrobials, probiotic supplements and natural and artificial flavors.For more information, contact A&B Ingredients at 973-227-1390 or visit A&B's website at www.abingredients.com . You can also follow A&B Ingredients on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ abingredients and on Facebook at abingredients.