Results Physiotherapy Opens First Houston Clinic
Memorial City Residents Now Enjoy Access to Physical Therapists Trained In Best-In-Class Pain Treatment and Recovery
HOUSTON - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Results Physiotherapy, one of the country's leaders in helping people live without pain, has opened its first Houston-area clinic at 10100 Katy Freeway, Suite 170, in Memorial City.
Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Results features therapists who have been trained to treat more than 100 musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to post-surgical rehabilitation to TMJ and vertigo. By focusing on manual therapy techniques and individually-
Joel Grace, PT, MPT, is Clinic Director of the new location. A graduate of Baylor and University of Texas Medical School in Galveston, Joel will eventually oversee a staff of six.
"One of the great things about this location is how convenient it is," Grace said. "Whether you're commuting into town from this area or commuting from downtown to the Energy Corridor, we're right on the way."
He added, "This is also a very diverse area, in every sense. In one direction there are more established communities, while in the other there are young families and neighborhoods being revitalized."
Grace hopes to draw patients from Memorial City, Spring Valley, Spring Branch, and The Villages, among other neighborhoods.
The clinic is located on the first floor of the Cemex building and is the first occupant of the building's ground floor, which is currently planned to be devoted to office and retail.
Results' therapists use an innovative hands-on approach, which studies show generates faster pain relief and longer-lasting recovery. They go beyond exercise-only treatments to help patients understand why they're in pain and how to stay healthy after their treatment is finished.
These advanced techniques pay off, as Results Physiotherapy is ranked in the top 10 percent industry-wide for patient outcomes, as measured by Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc., an independent organization that measures outcomes and patients satisfaction.
"We're excited to enter the Houston market," said Tony Ueber, President and CEO of Results Physiotherapy. "Texans, and particularly people in Houston, are known for being active. We want to help keep them that way."
He added, "We're also focusing our expansion efforts on Texas because we want more people to have access to Results. We have a unique approach to eliminating pain that has a powerful and lasting effect on people's lives."
The in-clinic experience is one of the things that sets Results apart from other providers. Patients see a Physical Therapist at every visit, unlike some providers, which allow lesser trained employees to see patients. And all Results therapists receive continuing education that is four times the industry standard.
"We offer a level of engagement that other healthcare professionals either don't have the time or the expertise to provide," said Ueber. "And our patients love it."
With more than 125 clinics currently operating in the Southeast, Results plans to expand across Texas and the Southwest in the months and years ahead.
For more information on Results Physiotherapy or the new Houston clinic, please visit www.ResultsPT.com
