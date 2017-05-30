News By Tag
Peerless-AV Showcases Indoor Portrait Kiosk at 2017 Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Summit
The Associate Sponsor's New Portrait Kiosk Creates the Complete Interactive Customer Experience
Designed to fit the need of any application such as retail, restaurants, hospitality, transportation, and more, Peerless-AV's Indoor Portrait Kiosk (KIPC2555) offers numerous interactive functions to service customers, including wayfinding, payment processing, and general inquiries. The floor standing kiosk supports the latest displays and touchscreen panels (40"-55", up to 4" deep) from the industry's leading manufacturers. The kiosk offers a flat base (free standing or bolted to the ground) for easy access to electric and data cables, making it easy to install and maintain. Two whisper-quiet thermostat-controlled exhaust fans maintain an optimal internal temperature while an internal tray offers organization of media players and cables for a clean aesthetic.
Enhanced options include stereo speakers and amplifiers, hi-definition web cameras, bar code scanners, credit card readers, Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity with an external antenna, proximity sensors, thermal receipt printers, and branding compliance options.
"Interactivity continues to be a strong focus for customer-facing industries as it allows companies to offer customers what they want, when they want it," said Brian McClimans, Vice President of Sales, Americas and APAC, Peerless-AV. "Having attended the ICX Summit for many years, I have always found it to be a great place to see how others across the industry are creating these interactive, customer-focused solutions. We look forward to once again seeing what is on display."
The ICX Summit explores how businesses in various sectors, including retail, hospitality, travel, restaurants, healthcare, and more can engage their customers through interactive technology. The show will cover the landscape of kiosks, digital signage, mobile, and beyond, to give attendees an inside look as to how they can integrate interactive technology to deliver outstanding customer experiences. For more information about the ICX Summit, please visit: http://icxsummit.com/
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
