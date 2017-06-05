 
Nixon Law Group, A Leading Boutique Healthcare Law Firm, Welcomes Caitlin Riccobono, Esq

Riccobono will be based in Nixon Law Group's Richmond Office
 
 
VIENNA, Va. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Nixon Law Group, a Virginia-based boutique law firm representing clients in the healthcare industry exclusively, begins Summer 2017 by welcoming Caitlin Riccobono, Esq. as Counsel with the firm. Cait will be based in Nixon Law Group's Richmond office. Prior to beginning her career as a healthcare lawyer, Cait spent five years in skilled nursing/long-term care facilities as a social worker. She utilizes her unique perspective to craft practical solutions for clients operating in a complex regulatory environment. Not surprisingly, Cait particularly enjoys working with clients in the post-acute sector, including home health, assisted living, rehabilitation/skilled nursing, and hospice.

"I am thrilled that Cait has chosen to join NLG," said Carrie Nixon, Esq., Managing Partner of Nixon Law Group. "She is really able to put her front-line experience to work for her clients, both in the post-acute space and beyond."

Caitlin Riccobono provides legal, regulatory, and business guidance to healthcare providers across the spectrum of care, in addition to payors, startups, and vendors serving the healthcare industry. She focuses in risk management, privacy and security, fraud and abuse, provider/payor/patient contracts, and licensing matters.

Cait graduated cum laude from the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law and led her own healthcare firm prior to joining Nixon Law Group. She is a member of The American Bar Association's Health Law Section, the Virginia Bar Association, and Partners in Healthcare.

About Nixon Law Group, LLC

Nixon Law Group, PLLC is a boutique healthcare law firm representing clients in the healthcare industry exclusively. Our clients trust that we understand their business as well as the relationships they have with their patients, customers, employees, vendors, and regulators. We believe it is important to be able to "speak the language" of health care, and we are committed to our fluency. Nixon Law Group serves healthcare clients nationwide, with offices in Fairfax, VA, Richmond, VA, and Washington, DC. The Firm is a founding member of Healthcare Solutions Connection, a healthcare consultancy network of niche experts in the industry.

http://www.nixonlawgroup.com/nlg-blog/2017/06/05/nlg-welc...
www.nixonlawgroup.com

Carrie Nixon, Esq. Managing Partner
Nixon Law Group
End
Source:Nixon Law Group
Email:***@nixonlawgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Law Firm, Law Firm
Industry:Legal
Location:Vienna - Virginia - United States
