O'Dwyer Homes' Model Home Completed at The Villas at Mountain View in Woodstock
O'Dwyer Homes' newest "Active" Adult Community offers low-maintenance Ranch Villa living with a sense of neighborhood. Amenities at The Villas at Mountain View will include a new clubhouse, pool, card room, warming kitchen, bocce ball court, fitness room and fire pit. Front porches, walking paths and gathering areas give neighbors the active lifestyle and sense of neighborhood they desire in the place they call home.
Buying a home in The Villas of Mountain View blends luxury living with the budget friendly benefits and peace of mind of owning an Energy Star Certified home. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a Homeowner will enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.
Come by and tour our new model at 14715 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188 or call Helena Harris at 678-386-3270 or Sandy Galvis at 404-731-9597. www.odwyerhomes.com
