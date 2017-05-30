 
News By Tag
* 55 Plus
* Active Adult
* New Home Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woodstock
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


O'Dwyer Homes' Model Home Completed at The Villas at Mountain View in Woodstock

 
 
Logo
Logo
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Villas at Mountain View, an Active Adult Community close to Downtown Woodstock and Downtown Roswell, has a new model home completed.  Built by award-winning O'Dwyer Homes, the 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Killarney model features a front and rear porch, two story foyer, separate dining room and outdoor living area. Three additional home plans are available to choose from, giving the buyer the option of 3 to 4 bedrooms, a sunroom, upstairs guest suite and even a pet corral and doggie wash station.  With sought-after open kitchen floor plans, beautiful upgraded molding and comfort living features like a step less walk-in shower, these homes are a smart and beautiful choice for the discerning customer.

O'Dwyer Homes' newest "Active" Adult Community offers low-maintenance Ranch Villa living with a sense of neighborhood.  Amenities at The Villas at Mountain View will include a new clubhouse, pool, card room, warming kitchen, bocce ball court, fitness room and fire pit.  Front porches, walking paths and gathering areas give neighbors the active lifestyle and sense of neighborhood they desire in the place they call home.

Buying a home in The Villas of Mountain View blends luxury living with the budget friendly benefits and peace of mind of owning an Energy Star Certified home. More consistent temperatures across every room, reduced indoor allergy inducing pollutants and cost savings up to 30% on utility bills are just some of the many benefits a Homeowner will enjoy while owning an O'Dwyer Home.

Come by and tour our new model at 14715 Highway 92, Woodstock, GA 30188 or call Helena Harris at 678-386-3270 or Sandy Galvis at 404-731-9597.  www.odwyerhomes.com

Contact
770-889-2177
***@odwyerhomes.com
End
Source:
Email:***@odwyerhomes.com Email Verified
Tags:55 Plus, Active Adult, New Home Construction
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Woodstock - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
O'Dwyer Homes News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share