Text My Main Number Announced Landline Texting Service To Automobile Industry USA
Text My Main Number announced to offer landline texting services to Automobile industry in the USA. This service will be offered at a nominal monthly fee to automobile centers, garages and vehicle repair centers.
The spokesperson of Text My Main Number further announced, "We have defined different packages by keeping the small service center to big automobile center with hundreds of customers in mind. This is to ensure that everyone can use our service to their benefit. Our package starts at as low as 29 USD. In fact, to meet requirements of small garages, we also offer a custom package in even lower price by knowing their need of texting."
As per the shared details, landline texting service for automobile centers will provide more than simple texting features. Some of the key features of this SMS to Landline solution are listed below:
· SMS to landline
· MMS to landline
· Auto reply
· Scheduled texting
· Group texting
· Contact management
· Contact grouping
· Remote access of the messages, it means even if you are not besides the landline, you can receive and respond to the SMS and MMS
· Automated appointment scheduling
· SMS logs and reports
· And more
The spokesperson of the company shared that this business texting solution comes with multiple features and it is much more than a simple SMS solution. It automates 80% of communication of automobile centers with its amazing features.
Key features of SMS to Landline service for automobile centers, automobile service centers and garages are listed below:
· Keep personal and professional messages separate
· Access the system anytime from anywhere
· Send automated reminder message to client for car service and other reminders
· Send automated response for frequently asked questions such as the address of the nearby service center
· Send group SMS to multiple contacts at a time to send a reminder or any other important message
· Use a new and trending way of communication, landline texting, without making any changes in the landline device or telephone line
· Keep staff free from answering phones by making most part of the communication automated
· Review the messages sent with different types of reports
· And many more
Text My Main Number offers free trial of 30 days with all the features of the solution along with the free training and support to interested prospects. To know more about the landline texting service for automobile industry, visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
