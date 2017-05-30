News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bull Realty Brokers $5 Million Retail Center in Peachtree City, GA
Built in 2003, Wisdom Pointe was 100% occupied at the time of sale. The center has a varied mix of tenants – nine in total – including Mellow Mushroom, Noche, Sushi Tomi, Grinds and Wines and Tavern on 74.
The property was exclusively listed by Will Young, who represented the seller, Northgate-Wisdom Pointe, LLC. The buyer, JW Wisdom Pointe, LLC, was represented by Brian Lane with Shane.
"Investors are willing to pay a premium for quality retail centers located both in and around the affluent Peachtree City Submarket, which has very strong demographics and recently has experienced substantial growth," said Young.
For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse