 
News By Tag
* Peachtree City
* Retail
* Commercial Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

Bull Realty Brokers $5 Million Retail Center in Peachtree City, GA

 
 
Wisdom Pointe
Wisdom Pointe
ATLANTA - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Will Young, an Associate Broker with the National Retail Group at Bull Realty, brokered the sale of "Wisdom Pointe" retail center totaling 22,475 SF in Peachtree City, GA. The sale closed on May 26th for $5,050,000 ($224.7/ SF) at a 7.2% cap rate.

Built in 2003, Wisdom Pointe was 100% occupied at the time of sale. The center has a varied mix of tenants – nine in total – including Mellow Mushroom, Noche, Sushi Tomi, Grinds and Wines and Tavern on 74.

The property was exclusively listed by Will Young, who represented the seller, Northgate-Wisdom Pointe, LLC. The buyer, JW Wisdom Pointe, LLC, was represented by Brian Lane with Shane.

"Investors are willing to pay a premium for quality retail centers located both in and around the affluent Peachtree City Submarket, which has very strong demographics and recently has experienced substantial growth," said Young.

For more information contact Bull Realty at 404-876-1640 or Info@BullRealty.com - Bull Realty, Inc. (www.BullRealty.com) is a U.S. commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, licensed in ten states providing acquisition, disposition, leasing and advisory services. The firm also produces and hosts America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com).
End
Source:Bull Realty, Inc.
Email:***@bullrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Peachtree City, Retail, Commercial Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bull Realty News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share