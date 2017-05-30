News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mr. Govind Rammurthy receives the coveted "Top Rated CEO" by Owler
Commenting on the recognition by Owler, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD of eScan, said, "It is been a humbling experience to be recognized as a Top Rated CEO by Owler.
Owler is one of the world's largest community-based business insights research platform that captures the business insights from organizations globally. This is an initiative by Owler to honor the top rated CEOs based on feedbacks from the members of the Owler community worldwide. The Owler community has collectively contributed more than a quarter million ratings this year. Owler analyzed those ratings, and selected the top 1,000 leaders as the "Top rated CEO" from over 167,000 CEOs surveyed by Owler from across 50 cities and 25 industries worldwide. The ratings were based on various criteria.
Commenting on the recognition by Owler, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD of eScan, said, "It is been a humbling experience to be recognized as a Top Rated CEO by Owler. It puts an onus on us to strive hard and excel in our commitment towards providing world-class products and solutions, apart from strengthening our seamless support & services for our valued partners, customers and end users."
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It is trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever-evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real-time solutions for security related issues.
For more information, visit - https://www.escanav.com/
Media Contact
Anshu Ahuja
12483745020
***@escanav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse