CFTE Announce Five New Board Members to Join Edtech Project
Today, CFTE announces the nomination of five new board members, all with outstanding credentials who are world-renowned experts in their fields. Gillian Cribbs and Sylvain Kalache join the advisory board, while Prof Andrei Kirilenko, Prof Douglas Arner and Prof Karim Lakhani join the academic board. As a collective, the board will enhance CFTE's capabilities to deliver on its mission to provide professionals with a lifelong education in finance.
On today's board announcement's, Tram Anh Nguyen, CFTE's Co-founder, said "our new board members are exceptional people from diverse backgrounds, and they all share a common belief that people need to acquire the right skills for a rapidly changing world. We are very honoured and grateful that they're joining CFTE." Huy Nguyen Trieu, Co-founder of CFTE and CEO of The Disruptive Group added, "We are building a global platform to help finance professionals adapt to Finance 2.0. This has never been done before, and having the views of world-class experts from Hong Kong to London to Boston to the Silicon Valley will be extremely valuable to CFTE."
Gillian Cribbs, executive coach at the London Business School and former Management Editor of the Financial Times, has an in-depth understanding of organisational dynamics and the central role people play in contributing to business success. Her involvement will ensure people remain the focus of CFTE's mission to educate the next generation of finance professionals by emphasising employability and lifelong learning.
Prof Andrei Kirilenko, the Director of the Centre for Global Finance and Technology at Imperial College London, has developed an unparalleled understanding of how technology is impacting finance from his extensive experience as a scholar and regulator. Prof Douglas Arner, the Kerry Holding Professor in Law at the University of Hong Kong, has a unique knowledge of regulation and law in finance, both in Asia and at a global level. Andrei and Douglas will help CFTE with standards of academic excellence and provide insights into the impact of technology and regulation in finance.
Prof Karim Lakhani, Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, is at the forefront of crowd-sourced innovation and is a board member of Mozilla. Sylvain Kalache, Co-founder of Holberton School, is a school builder pioneering new models of education in Silicon Valley that aims to train and grow thousands of programmers. Together, Karim and Sylvain will be instrumental in building the CFTE platform and leveraging its technology and ecosystem to deliver new and innovative methods of teaching at scale.
