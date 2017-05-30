News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unique Chocolate Gift Boxes for Corporate Diwali Gifts
At ChocoCraft, we create a special range of corporate gifts for Diwali. We make customized chocolate gift boxes, each uniquely designed as per the client's wishes.
Off late, however Companies have started opting for personalized gifts for Diwali. These gifts are customized for each individual recipient in some way, by writing their name on the gift or a picture or maybe a customized message. Personalized gifts make more of an impact on the recipient and they are always treasured.
Now ChocoCraft, a Delhi based firm has brought in a new concept for Corporate Diwali Gifts – customized chocolate gifts. They make chocolate gift boxes with beautiful Diwali designs. Companies can choose the design they want for the box. They can have their own logo printed on the box and even personalize the box for each individual recipient.
ChocoCraft also offers chocolates with prints. So not only the box but the chocolates themselves will carry the corporate logo or a Diwali design or greeting. The company launched this concept of Diwali Gifts in 2013 and in a short time they have made a name for themselves in the corporate world.
The company has crafted beautiful Diwali gifts for some of the top names in the corporate world like HCL, TCS, United Airlines, ICICI Prudential, Akzo Nobel and many others.
For more information visit us https://www.chococraft.in/
Contact
Vijay Dhawan
***@chococraft.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse