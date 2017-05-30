Dana Day Treatment Center Opens at The Quabbin Retreat

Contact

Heywood Healthcare

***@heywood.org Heywood Healthcare

End

-- The Dana Day Treatment Center, Phase One of the four-pronged Quabbin Retreat Project is now accepting patients, providing intensive outpatient services for adults with dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance abuse disorders, offering a much needed resource for individuals struggling with these serious health issues.The program is run by Masters'-level educated Therapists and offers care coordination and family support in small group settings to address specific patient concerns and needs through evidence-based curriculum.Local transportation is provided, and most insurance plans accepted. The Dana Day Treatment Center is a non-smoking facility, but smoking cessation resources are available to all participants.The Quabbin Retreat is Heywood Healthcare's innovative solution to address the lack of mental health and substance abuse resources in the region. The project will transform the property in bucolic Petersham into an 86-bed facility providing outpatient, residential and inpatient services for adults and adolescents struggling with behavioral health and substance abuse problems.Subsequent phases of the project include an adult residential substance abuse center, slated for the fall of 2017, followed by a residential adolescent substance abuse treatment program while the final part of the project will include an inpatient detox center.Once completed, the Quabbin Retreat will offer a wide array of services to augment treatment and support recovery, including group-based supportive therapies, life skills training, family education and support and vocational assistance.For referrals or more information on the Dana Day Treatment Center, contact Brian Gordon, LMHC, at brian.gordon@heywood.org or by calling (978) 724-0010.###About Athol HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Athol Hospital is a 25-bed non-profit, acute care and outpatient facility serving the communities of the North Quabbin region of Massachusetts. Athol Hospital's services include 24/7 Emergency Care, Oncology, Radiology and Laboratory, Diabetes Center and Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. It is designated as a Critical Access Hospital and Primary Stroke Center, licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and accredited by the Joint Commission.About Heywood HospitalA member of the Heywood Healthcare system, Heywood Hospital is a 134-bed acute care hospital in Gardner, MA, which provides a broad range of high quality medical, surgical, obstetrical, pediatric and behavioral health services on an inpatient and outpatient basis. The hospital's Centers of Excellence include the Watkins Center for Emergency and Acute Care; the LaChance Maternity Center; the Diabetes Center; and the Heywood Heart and Vascular Center, an affiliate of the Heart and Vascular Center of Excellence at UMass Memorial Health Care.About Heywood HealthcareHeywood Healthcare is an independent, community-owned healthcare system serving north central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. It is comprised of Heywood Hospital, a non-profit, 134-bed acute-care hospital in Gardner, MA; Athol Hospital, a 25-bed not-for-profit, Critical Access Hospital in Athol, MA; the Quabbin Retreat in Petersham, MA; Heywood Medical Group with primary care physicians and specialists located throughout the region. The organization includes six satellite facilities in MA; Heywood Rehabilitation Center and Heywood Urgent Care in Gardner; West River Health Center in Orange; Winchendon Health Center and Murdock School-based Health Center in Winchendon; Heywood Charitable Foundation; the North Quabbin Community Coalition, an affiliate organization;and The Quabbin Retreat in Petersham.