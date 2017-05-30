News By Tag
Global PET Bottles Market Share, Size, Trends And Industry Analysis 2017
According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global PET bottles market reached a volume of 17 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 20 Million Tons by 2022.
Besides these characteristics, PET bottles are highly impermeable to atmospheric gases like CO2, oxygen and water which make them suitable for storing the products. As a result, they are now replacing plastic bottles made up of PVC, HDPE and PP and have, thus, become a preferred type of packaging for carbonated soft drinks, mineral water, spring water, functional drinks food, cosmetics, household cleaners, medicines, etc.
Key findings from the report:
• Major end-use industries of PET bottles are packaged water, carbonated soft drinks, food bottles & jars, non-food bottles & jars, fruit juice, beer and others. In 2016, packaged water represented the largest end-use market accounting for more than 35% of the total global consumption.
• Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of more than 30% of the total global sales of PET bottles. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe.
• Amcor represented the largest manufacturer of PET bottles. Other major manufacturers include Tetra Laval, Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Rexam PLC, ALPLA, etc.
Expert Market Research has analysed the global PET bottles market according to end-use, major regions and top players:
Market breakup by End-use
• Packaged Water
• Carbonated Soft Drinks
• Food Bottles & Jars
• Non-Food Bottles & Jars
• Fruit Juice
• Beer
• Others
Market breakup by Region
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Others
Top players
• Amcor
• Tetra Laval
• Crown Holdings
• Ball Corporations
• Rexam PLC
• ALPLA
• Graham Packaging Company
• Constar International Inc.
• Plastipak Packaging
• Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Company Limited
