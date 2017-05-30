Global PET Bottles Market Share, Size, Trends And Industry Analysis 2017

According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global PET bottles market reached a volume of 17 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 20 Million Tons by 2022.

Contact

Natalia Taylor

***@expertmarketresearch.ocm Natalia Taylor

End

-- PET bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate, a plastic resin which is a form of polyester formed by combining two monomers, namely, modified ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid. One of the intrinsic properties of PET bottles is that unlike other plastic containers, they are light in weight but high in strength. They are economical, impact resistant, transparent, easy to handle, convenient for on-the-go consumption needs, and can be easily recycled without leaving any harmful residues.Besides these characteristics, PET bottles are highly impermeable to atmospheric gases like CO2, oxygen and water which make them suitable for storing the products. As a result, they are now replacing plastic bottles made up of PVC, HDPE and PP and have, thus, become a preferred type of packaging for carbonated soft drinks, mineral water, spring water, functional drinks food, cosmetics, household cleaners, medicines, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global PET bottles market reached a volume of 17 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 20 Million Tons by 2022.Key findings from the report:• Major end-use industries of PET bottles are packaged water, carbonated soft drinks, food bottles & jars, non-food bottles & jars, fruit juice, beer and others. In 2016, packaged water represented the largest end-use market accounting for more than 35% of the total global consumption.• Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of more than 30% of the total global sales of PET bottles. Asia-Pacific was followed by North America and Europe.• Amcor represented the largest manufacturer of PET bottles. Other major manufacturers include Tetra Laval, Crown Holdings, Ball Corporation, Rexam PLC, ALPLA, etc.Expert Market Research has analysed the global PET bottles market according to end-use, major regions and top players:Market breakup by End-use• Packaged Water• Carbonated Soft Drinks• Food Bottles & Jars• Non-Food Bottles & Jars• Fruit Juice• Beer• OthersMarket breakup by Region• Asia-Pacific• North America• Europe• OthersTop players• Amcor• Tetra Laval• Crown Holdings• Ball Corporations• Rexam PLC• ALPLA• Graham Packaging Company• Constar International Inc.• Plastipak Packaging• Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Company Limitedhttp://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-bottles-marketExpert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.www.expertmarketresearch.comsales@expertmarketresearch.com+1-415-325-5166+44-702-402-5790