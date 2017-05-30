News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Author Robert Stricklin Launches "Rialto" Fiction Anthology
Representing nearly 40 years of work, the anthology consists of the novella "Rialto," a gritty noir of lovelorn revenge set in Hell's Kitchen from the late 1940's – early 50's; seven short stories, and the comedic one-act play, The Green Room.
"There's something for everyone here," says Stricklin, who was inspired to compile and publish the anthology while completing work on his long-awaited next novel - a series of roman a clef vignettes on Hollywood celebrity – due in 2018. "You have human drama, romance, suspense, nostalgia, comedy … The anthology spans five decades of literary work that has been reedited and enhanced to provide a gratifying reading experience for lovers of modern fiction."
To learn more about "Rialto: An Anthology" and to read a sample, please visit Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Robert Stricklin
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse