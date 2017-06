Author Robert Stricklin Launches "Rialto" Fiction Anthology

Contact

Robert Stricklin

***@comcast.net Robert Stricklin

End

-- Robert Stricklin, author of the crime thriller A Necessary Evil, political thriller Process of Elimination, and the expose Profits of Doom, has released a diverse collection of previously published and unpublished fiction entitled Rialto: An Anthology as an Amazon Kindle e-book.Representing nearly 40 years of work, the anthology consists of the novella "Rialto," a gritty noir of lovelorn revenge set in Hell's Kitchen from the late 1940's – early 50's; seven short stories, and the comedic one-act play, The Green Room."There's something for everyone here," says Stricklin, who was inspired to compile and publish the anthology while completing work on his long-awaited next novel - a series of roman a clef vignettes on Hollywood celebrity – due in 2018. "You have human drama, romance, suspense, nostalgia, comedy … The anthology spans five decades of literary work that has been reedited and enhanced to provide a gratifying reading experience for lovers of modern fiction."To learn more about "Rialto: An Anthology" and to read a sample, please visit Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/ Rialto-Anthology- Robert-Stricklin- ...