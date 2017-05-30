 
SPADA-thon sets another annual non-profit fundraising record

Three worthy organizations benefit from pampering party's $43k proceeds
 
 
Tags:

Tags:
SPADA-thon
Golisano Childrens hospital
Fort Myers

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Cape Coral - Florida - US

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- PACE Center for Girls, Lee, the Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Valerie's House will benefit from another record-breaking SPADA-thon, which garnered $43,000 in proceeds with the annually anticipated pampering party. That amount represents a $10,000 increase over last year. Introduced shortly after July and Andrew Williams purchased Spada Salon & Day Spa in 2011, the event has consistently topped its previous year's success.

Held on Tuesday, May 23, SPADA-thon offered discounted salon services, music, unique festivities and an auction, with the SPADA staff donating their time to benefit the three worthy community organizations.

Admission to the event was a new or gently-worn dress to be donated to Love That Dress! — an annual shopping extravaganza that last year raised more than $134,000 for PACE Center for Girls. More than 500 dresses were collected at this year's SPADA-thon for the Love That Dress! event, which is set for Aug. 23.

Judy and Andrew Williams and their staff take pride in SPADA's culture of giving back to our community. Judy Williams said, "Our team's enthusiasm for making Southwest Florida a better place is one of the reasons it's such a pleasure to come to work every day. Along with the many community service activities we participate in, we look forward to breaking our own record with SPADA-thon again next year."

About SPADA Salon & Day Spa

Located at 13161 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers, SPADA Salon & Day Spa is Southwest Florida's largest day spa with 12 hair stations, 21 treatment rooms, steam room, two lounges, Vichy room and five couples suites. The almost 13,000-square-foot spa has served as a luxurious, relaxing destination for more than a decade. Since 2011, SPADA has been under the ownership of Andrew and Judy Williams, who have elevated the luxurious touches, expanded the spa and reinforced the company's strong commitment to the community. For more information, call (239) 482-1858 or visit SpadaSpa.com.

Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh MIlton
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:Spada Salon & Day Spa
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing PRs
