News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SPADA-thon sets another annual non-profit fundraising record
Three worthy organizations benefit from pampering party's $43k proceeds
Held on Tuesday, May 23, SPADA-thon offered discounted salon services, music, unique festivities and an auction, with the SPADA staff donating their time to benefit the three worthy community organizations.
Admission to the event was a new or gently-worn dress to be donated to Love That Dress! — an annual shopping extravaganza that last year raised more than $134,000 for PACE Center for Girls. More than 500 dresses were collected at this year's SPADA-thon for the Love That Dress! event, which is set for Aug. 23.
Judy and Andrew Williams and their staff take pride in SPADA's culture of giving back to our community. Judy Williams said, "Our team's enthusiasm for making Southwest Florida a better place is one of the reasons it's such a pleasure to come to work every day. Along with the many community service activities we participate in, we look forward to breaking our own record with SPADA-thon again next year."
About SPADA Salon & Day Spa
Located at 13161 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers, SPADA Salon & Day Spa is Southwest Florida's largest day spa with 12 hair stations, 21 treatment rooms, steam room, two lounges, Vichy room and five couples suites. The almost 13,000-square-
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh MIlton
***@conricpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse