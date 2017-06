Instant Inspiration: We did it, so can you!

--book is a compilation of inspirational stories of differently abled creators who have proved that nothing is impossible when you have creativity and most importantly the support and encouragement of families. Through their stories of accomplishments and inspirational interviews, these individuals show us that no one sets boundaries for us other than ourselves.This book includes a variety of creators ranging from artists to singer to pianist to entrepreneurs. Parents of children with special needs can use these inspirational stories as an example to nurture and encourage their children to try out interesting creative activities like drawing, music, painting, craft and much more. The questions asked in the book to creators with special needs from all over the globe.This book will inspire everyone especially children with special needs as well as their parents, teachers, and caregivers and it will be of interests to anyone working with children with special needs, from professionals to school administrators to school libraries. It makes a great addition to any classroom, home, library, or child's bedside,($6.99 – available in Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/ dp/1544937881/ )author Nupur Chokshi is the founder of Inspiration Matters ( http://www.inspirationmatters.org/ ), a community which focuses on inspiration, creativity, and expression for special needs. She has made it her mission to boost confidence of the special needs community and has pledged to make a positive change in life of every creator with special needs.