Instant Inspiration: We did it, so can you!
This book includes a variety of creators ranging from artists to singer to pianist to entrepreneurs. Parents of children with special needs can use these inspirational stories as an example to nurture and encourage their children to try out interesting creative activities like drawing, music, painting, craft and much more. The questions asked in the book to creators with special needs from all over the globe.
This book will inspire everyone especially children with special needs as well as their parents, teachers, and caregivers and it will be of interests to anyone working with children with special needs, from professionals to school administrators to school libraries. It makes a great addition to any classroom, home, library, or child's bedside
Instant Inspiration,($6.99 – available in Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/
