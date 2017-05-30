 
News By Tag
* Autism
* Special Needs
* Autistic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

Instant Inspiration: We did it, so can you!

 
 
Instant Inspiration: We did it, so can you!
Instant Inspiration: We did it, so can you!
June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Instant Inspiration book is a compilation of inspirational stories of differently abled creators who have proved that nothing is impossible when you have creativity and most importantly the support and encouragement of families. Through their stories of accomplishments and inspirational interviews, these individuals show us that no one sets boundaries for us other than ourselves.

This book includes a variety of creators ranging from artists to singer to pianist to entrepreneurs. Parents of children with special needs can use these inspirational stories as an example to nurture and encourage their children to try out interesting creative activities like drawing, music, painting, craft and much more. The questions asked in the book to creators with special needs from all over the globe.

This book will inspire everyone especially children with special needs as well as their parents, teachers, and caregivers and it will be of interests to anyone working with children with special needs, from professionals to school administrators to school libraries. It makes a great addition to any classroom, home, library, or child's bedside

         Instant Inspiration,($6.99 – available in Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544937881/)author Nupur Chokshi is the founder of Inspiration Matters (http://www.inspirationmatters.org/), a community which focuses on inspiration, creativity, and expression for special needs. She has made it her mission to boost confidence of the special needs community and has pledged to make a positive change in life of every creator with special needs.

Contact
Inspiration Matters
***@inspirationmatters.org
End
Source:
Email:***@inspirationmatters.org Email Verified
Tags:Autism, Special Needs, Autistic
Industry:Books
Location:United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inspiration Matters PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share