Jscrambler introduces 5.0 to help companies combat browser hacks
Meet Jscrambler 5.0: The web security company that protects your JavaScript applications announces latest security version.
Jscrambler (https://jscrambler.com/)
Jscrambler 5.0 introduces the Webpage Integrity module - an anti-fraud solution designed to protect webpages. It identifies fraud by detecting malicious tampering and client-side injections to webpages. Jscrambler gives precise information on what code was injected and where, giving unprecedented visibility on what is happening on the client-side, and is an effective tool to prevent and react to a class of attacks that is growing in frequency and complexity, with serious financial consequences and impacting the reputation of companies and governments.
• Protection against MITB, Bots, 0-Day Threats and APT (Advanced Persistent Threats).
• Prevention of data-loss (Credentials, Private Data, Credit Card Information)
• Removal of known threats on the Client-Side.
• Easy-to-use no installation on the end device required and always up-to-date.
• Universal solution that works with all browsers and with all server-side technologies.
SAN FRANCISCO, USA 31 May 2017 – Launching today is Jscrambler's (https://jscrambler.com/
Man-in-the-Browser attacks, for instance, are one such example where attackers successfully target the device by first deploying Trojans and by then being able to fully tamper with the application. The number of Trojans has been increasing, spreading mostly through phishing campaigns. Eko and Smartbrowse are recent examples of MITB attacks that made the headlines. Eko, discovered on Facebook Russia in early 2015, spread malware via Facebook direct messages and scam video postings. Victims were sent links to phishing websites replicating Facebook and YouTube, which then prompted users to install video player extensions containing malicious code.
Using Jscrambler's new module, it is possible to remove injections on the spot in real-time and report back in near real-time to the backend of the application, allowing it to react to the threat. Any organization with an important online presence or dealing with sensitive online assets should assume the end-user cannot be trusted. With Jscrambler in action, they can get precise information on what code was injected and where, giving them an unprecedented visibility on what's happening on the client-side and is an accurate tool to prevent a class of attacks that is growing in frequency and complexity, with serious financial consequences and impacting the reputation of companies and governments.
Other solutions to this problem have been proposed before but, in contrast to other technologies, Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity module emerged as a solution that does not look for malware signatures. It looks for changes made to the untampered page and, by doing so, it is able to detect 0-day threats. The majority of the solutions available in the market fail because they can be easily tricked or removed from the path of the attacker. Jscrambler's Webpage Integrity module is protected by Jscrambler's code protection technology, trusted by more than 30,000 companies and individuals, including Fortune 500 businesses. This protection technology is unfeasible to trick and difficult to circumvent. Finally, it is completely plug and play, not requiring the installation of anything locally on the client device. It is completely transparent to the client device and supports all browsers and platforms.
"Having listened to the feedback from many of our customers and continuing our mission to protect the client-side, we felt that this was the right time to upgrade our solution in order to offer a unique proposition to the market", said Rui Ribeiro, CEO of Jscrambler.
Jscrambler's new Webpage Integrity module may be the solution to finally ensure that web applications will look and behave as intended on all browsers and devices and that users can run it safely - even in hostile environments as a compromised computer.
For more information about Jscrambler please visit https://jscrambler.com
About Jscrambler
Jscrambler is a Web start-up that works on highly innovative security products to protect Web and Mobile Applications. Its flagship product, Jscrambler, is the leader in JavaScript Application Security and the only client-side RASP solution to make apps self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse engineering. Recently, a new Webpage Integrity module was introduced that enables the detection and removal of code injections, MITB attacks, DOM-tampering and data exfiltration on the client-side in real-time. Jscrambler is used in more than 150 countries and has so far been trusted by more than 30000 companies and individuals, including Fortune 500 businesses, in a number of sectors including Finance, Advertising, Media and Gaming.
