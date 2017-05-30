News By Tag
Pocket Films Teams Up With Genera Films For Funding Grants For Shorts
An amazing opportunity for short film makers to win a grant of upto £ 5,000.
Mumbai, June 2, 2017: Saameer Mody, founder and managing director of Pocket Films today announced that they have teamed up with Genera Films, UK, founded by Christian Parton, to provide a unique way of funding the creation of short films. Pocket Films will be the exclusive partner for Genera Films for India.
This association will enable Indian short film makers to leverage this unique platform for raising funds for producing their content.
Elaborating further, Christian Parton says. "Genera is a UK based company that has launched to fund short films worldwide. The partnership between Genera and Pocket Films is an important one as much like Pocket Films being at the forefront of content delivery and acknowledging the modern methods of consumption, we have launched with a similar ethos in short film funding."
To fund a short film using traditional methods can be extremely time consuming and lengthy, and if one is successful it is common for film makers to have to hand over creative control to the funding organisation. Genera's approach is very different, it's a straightforward application process and between 1-5 winners can win up to £ 5,000 and still maintain complete creative control.
"Pocket Films is known for being a creator first organisation. Over the years, we have enabled filmmakers to express themselves without any restrictions and have taken such content to global audiences across platforms, while generating revenue for the film makers. With this association with Genera Films, we hope to address the concern of many filmmakers, i.e. the funding needed to convert their script to a short film. There cannot be a simpler way to generate funds for creation" added Saameer Mody of Pocket Films.
As a special benefit, submissions through Pocket Films will entitle the participant to a discount of 15% on the submission fees. To apply for the discount, submit your application here - http://bit.ly/
This unique funding solution is sure to provide a boost to the huge amount of talent in India and writers, producers, directors and the like will be able to convert their vision into reality.
About:
Pocket Films (www.pocketfilms.in) is India's leading distributor of short films and the No. 1 partner for YouTube in India for such content. Its network boasts of 5,000+ videos generating ~60 million monthly views and a subscriber base of over 1 million. 'Prime Talkies with Pocket Films', their popular weekly TV show airs every Thursday @ 9 pm on NDTV Prime.
Contact: info@pocketfilms.in. +91 -22- 28772090.
Genera Films (www.generafilms.com) is a UK based company that has launched to fund short films worldwide. The aim is to uncomplicate the process of raising funds for short film makers enabling and empowering them to simply focus on creating the content they want to create. Through its other partners it further provides discounts for participating to their festivals.
Contact: hello@generafilms.com.
Pocket Films
Mr. Saameer Mody
***@pocketfilms.in
