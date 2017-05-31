News By Tag
Affordable Dental Implants Are Only a Short Drive from Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington, Delaware, residents can find affordable dental implants from Affordable Dental Solutions in Exton.
Whether you're missing one tooth or several teeth, dental implants offer a seamless solution. At ADS in Exton, dental implants start at only $2,000. This low price includes both the abutment and crown, which will add a natural look to your new smile.
Thousands of patients have reclaimed their smiles with dental implants in Exton.
"We are proud to make our quality dental implants available to the Wilmington area," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, implants professional at ADS. She has been helping patients at ADS smile brighter with dental implants since 2011.
Affordable dentures are also available for patients with missing teeth who may not qualify as candidates for implants.
Wilmington area residents seeking affordable dental care from an experienced group of professionals should look no further than Affordable Dental Solutions in Exton. To schedule an appointment, visit: http://wilmingtonimplants.com/
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
