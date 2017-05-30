 
US Jewelry Market with Focus on Engagement Rings: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the US jewelry market. Furthermore, market dynamics including key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth.
 
 
DELHI, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Jewelry is one of the most valuable segments in trade and commerce industry. Jewelry consists of small decorative items worn for personal adornment, such as brooches, rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Jewelry may be attached to the body or the clothes, and the term is restricted to durable ornaments, excluding flowers. For many centuries metal, often combined with gemstones, has been the normal material for jewelry, but other materials such as shells and other plant materials may be used.

Inspired by the growing economy and rising personal income, the US jewelry market has witnessed an impressive growth thus, expanding the boundaries of its existing realm. Jewelry market's retail as well as online segment both are fiercely competitive and are highly fragmented. Considering several elements utilized in jewelry industry, gold has always dominated the industry on account of its vivid physical and chemical properties like luster and ease of fabrication. Apart from gold, other chief metals employed in the jewelry industry include diamond, platinum, silver, titanium, and palladium among others.

Online shopping has become very popular today and many ecommerce sites have come up with thousands of options in every section. Since people can find many varieties on the sites and it becomes more comfortable as people can surf from home and the product will be delivered at home which saves both time and effort of searching at the stores, online shopping is quite a hit these days and is expected to rise more in the coming years because of consistent increase in the number of online users.

Employment rate is a key driver of jewelry demand because employment leads to a better quality of living which increases the demand for jewelry. A better employed person is more capable of buying jewelry which is an expensive material and cannot be purchased on daily basis in comparison to an unemployed person.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the US jewelry market. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the market is reined by few major players namely LVMH, Signet, Tiffany & Co., and Blue Nile. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

List of Charts

Gem & Jewelry Industry Supply Chain
Global Jewelry Market by Category
Jewelry Types by Quality
Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Diamond Jewelry Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Diamond Jewelry Market by Region (2016)
Global Gold Jewelry Demand by Volume (2012-2016)
Global Gold Jewelry Demand Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)
Global Gold Jewelry Demand by Region (2016)
The US Jewelry Market by Value (2012-2016)
The US Jewelry Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The US Jewelry Stores by Volume (2012-2016)
The US Diamond Jewelry Market by Value (2012-2016)
The US Diamond Jewelry Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The US Diamond Jewelry Market by Type (2016)
The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Value (2012-2016)
The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The US Diamond Engagement Ring Average Retail Price (2012-2016)
The US Diamond Engagement Ring Average Retail Price Forecast (2017-2021)
The US Diamond Engagement Ring Market by Sales Channel (2016)
GDP Growth in the US (2012-2016)
The US Urban Population (2012-2016)
The US Internet Users by Volume (2012-2016)
The US Unemployment Rate (2012-2016)
Branded Specialty Stores Vs. Local Stores (2016)
LVMH's Revenue Share by Business Segment (2016)
LVMH's Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
LMVH Advertising and Promotion Expenses (2014-2016)
Signet Sales by Business Segment (2016)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. Sales and Operating Income (2012-2016)
Tiffany & Co. Net Sales by Geographical Segment (2016)
Tiffany & Co. Net Sales and Net Earnings (2012-2016)
Blue Nile's Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016*)

List of Tables

Key Jewelry Companies-Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2016)
The US Online Diamond Engagement Ring Market Competitive Overview (2016)
List of Specialty Jewelry Chains with over 25 stores (2016)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/us-jewelry...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

