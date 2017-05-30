 
REVE Antivirus is Now Available in Uttarakhand- Signs Asset Infotech as Distribution Partner

REVE Antivirus has signed Asset Infotech as its Distribution Partner for Uttarakhand. All products of REVE Antivirus will be available now in Uttarakhand.
 
 
REVE Antivirus National Sales Head Mr. Sushant Pawar(R) with Asset Infotech CEO
REVE Antivirus National Sales Head Mr. Sushant Pawar(R) with Asset Infotech CEO
 
SINGAPORE - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- REVE Antivirus, which is already available in some parts of India is also available now in the state of Uttarakhand; it's signed up Asset Infotech Limited as its distribution partner. Uttarakhand is the fourth state after Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where REVE Antivirus has launched its IT Security suite.

Announcing this Launch, REVE Antivirus CEO Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said, "We are happy to launch REVE Antivirus in Uttarakhand, which we believe is a very good market of IT security products." Mr. Chatterjee further added, "We expect our association with Asset Infotech will give us an edge to penetrate our products across Uttarakhand."

REVE Antivirus product range includes-Antivirus, which is the entry version followed by Internet security- a product specially developed for today's internet users and Total Security, the complete digital protection software with advanced PC performance boosting features.

Commenting on this launch, Asset Infotech MD & CEO Mr. Piyush Mittal said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce that Asset Infotech is now the authorized distributor of REVE Antivirus. The entire product line of REVE Antivirus is now available with us and we are excited to offer a world class product to our customers."

REVE Antivirus has already gained market reputation for its high end features like quick malware detection capability. It has also gained certification from VB100 a security information portal, testing, and certification body and OPSWAT, a San Francisco-based software company. Parental Control with Live Notification on Mobile App is another unique feature which distincts REVE Antivirus from other players.

About REVE Antivirus:

REVE Antivirus is a vertical of the Singapore based conglomerate the REVE Group. It has its development offices in India & Bangladesh with customer base across 78+ countries.

About Asset Infotech

Asset Infotech Limited is an authorized training partner for Uttarakhand Open University (UOU) and HILTRON CALC. The organization is working for several computer projects of the Uttarakhand Government. Apart from this, Asset Infotech is associated with renowned companies like Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe etc.

For further information & media queries, please contact media@reveantivirus.com

https://www.reveantivirus.com

Sanjit Chatterjee
***@reveantivirus.com
