Global Digital Power Conversion Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Market Size and Forecast
The market of digital power conversion system is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. This can be attributed to various factors such as rising demand for digital power conversion system and government regulations on power supply systems.
North America is the leader of the global digital power conversion market followed by Europe. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising disposable income and government regulations and initiatives are believed to uplift the market of digital power conversion system in North America. Further, Europe is anticipated to witness a positive growth over the forecast period. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global digital power conversion market.
Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a significant growth over the forecast period and bolster the global digital power conversion market. China and Japan are the major countries which are anticipated to garner the growth of global digital power conversion market. In the terms of production and supply, China is the key player owing to the cheap manufacturing cost.
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing disposable income and quickly developing semiconductor industry are expected to drive the growth of digital power conversion market over the forecast period. Further, increasing use in the power system design is anticipated to be the dynamic growth factor of the global digital power conversion market. Further, technological progress focused at improving product performance and costs of the product are the major factor expected to drive the global power conversion market. Moreover, stringent government regulation on power supply is anticipated to garner the growth of global power conversion market.
Key Players
· ST Microelectronics
o Company Overview
o Key Product Offerings
o Business Strategy
o SWOT Analysis
o Financials
· Texas Instruments Incorporated
· Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
· Linear Technology Corporation
· Microchip Technology Inc.
· Qualcomm Incorporated,
· Analog Devices Inc.,
· Power-One Inc.
· Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
· ROHM Semiconductor
· ABB Ltd
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global digital power conversion market is segmented as follows:
· By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Substrate Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Components Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
· By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
