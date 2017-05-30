 
News By Tag
* #Questra
* Agam
* Questraholdings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


How To Be Financially Independent Legitimately With Questraholdings And You Will Be Glad You Acted

 
 
certificate to operate.questra
certificate to operate.questra
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#Questra
Agam
Questraholdings

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
Earnings

MIAMI - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Questraholdings is a company started 2009 in Spain but available to the public to invest in 2016. Questra invest your money into the following businesses:-

- Real Estate

- Initial Public Offering (IPO)

-Toxic Assets

- Stock Market

- Partnership with Cape Verde Airlines

- Auctions   etc

All these investment are manage by 25 managers for qood result i.e each manager with each portfolio to manage  for good accountability and transparency. Our investment with Questra is insured to the tune of 53million euro.

Questra declare 4-7% profit weekly on your investment. That mean you will get profit weekly for 52 weeks (1 year) for any of the package you buy. The package you can buy starts from 90euro, 270euro, 810euro, 2430euro, 7290euro etc. Each package expire after one year and you get 200% on any of packages you buy after one year ( your capital inclusive, after you deduct your capital you will get 110% pure profit) but if compound your profit, you get more than that.

Compound of your profit mean you don't withdraw your profit but use it to buy more packages as soon as it up to. For instance, if you buy 810euro package (my favorite) you will get 1850euro after one year (52weeks) on average if you don't compound your profit but if you compound your profit it is going to be on average of 100,000euro in a year.

There are three ways to earn from Questra. One is buying packages which i explain above. Others are recruiting of partners which you earn 5% - 15% on the package your partner buys. And the third one is to earn certain amount if people you recruit and their down lines investment reach 25,000 euro upward.

Questraholdings has all certificates a good company suppose to have before operating. We have Questra in 35 countries and still counting. Questra work with these partner for easy financial transaction:- Perfect Money, OK Pay, Bitcoin, Worldpay, AdvCash and SWIFT.

For more info, video and photograph checkhttp://questraagam.com/


https://private.atlanticgam.es/#/sign-up/partner=P0920149...

"... Every height is achievable. There is space for everyone who are ready to soar high. Come up somebody! Come up!! We await your testimony. Questra....dream big, plan it, work it out, and realize it"

Dear success partner, don't procrastinate act now and start small, you will be happy in the next few months that you took that giant step. And get the financial freedom you always dream of. Since Questra pays every Friday, smile will fill your lips that every Friday you will receive an alert!

Contact
Olusola Anthony
***@questraagam.com
End
Source:Questraholdings
Email:***@questraagam.com Email Verified
Tags:#Questra, Agam, Questraholdings
Industry:Investment
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share