Plant Growth Regulators Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Plant Growth Regulators Market is accounted for $1.61 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $2.05 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 3.47%. The factors that are favoring the market growth include rising demand of cotton, rapidly increasing textile industry, growing organic food industry and technological advancements in innovative plant growth regulators. However, rising attentiveness of the farmers towards agro chemicals and increasing preference towards the usage of fertilizers are the factors hampering the market growth. Untapped regions and elevated growth potential in emerging markets are expected to provide opportunities for market players.In 2015, gibberellins segment has the dominant share in global market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to its usage in production and cultivation of fruits & vegetables. Based on crop types, fruits & vegetables segment has the leading market share in 2015 followed by oilseeds & pulses. Europe has the largest regional market for plant growth regulators due to acceptance of these products in cereal growers. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly increasing cotton production in emerging markets such as India and China.Some of the key players in the global plant growth regulators market include BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, DoW Chemical, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, Fine Holdings Ltd., DuPont, Redox Industries Ltd., NuFarm Limited, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Arclin, Inc, and SIPCAM S.P.A. and Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd.• Auxins• Cytokinins• Ethylene/Ethylene Releasers• Gibberellins• Mepiquat Chloride• Other PGR Types• Fruits and Vegetables• Turf and Ornamentals• Row Crops• Cereals & grains• Oilseed & pulses• Other Crop Types• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/plant-growth-regulators-market