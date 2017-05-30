News By Tag
Plant Growth Regulators Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022
In 2015, gibberellins segment has the dominant share in global market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to its usage in production and cultivation of fruits & vegetables. Based on crop types, fruits & vegetables segment has the leading market share in 2015 followed by oilseeds & pulses. Europe has the largest regional market for plant growth regulators due to acceptance of these products in cereal growers. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly increasing cotton production in emerging markets such as India and China.
Some of the key players in the global plant growth regulators market include BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience AG, DoW Chemical, Tata Chemicals Limited, FMC Corporation, Fine Holdings Ltd., DuPont, Redox Industries Ltd., NuFarm Limited, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Arclin, Inc, and SIPCAM S.P.A. and Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd.
Plant Growth Regulators Types Covered:
• Auxins
• Cytokinins
• Ethylene/Ethylene Releasers
• Gibberellins
• Mepiquat Chloride
• Other PGR Types
Crop Types Covered:
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Turf and Ornamentals
• Row Crops
• Cereals & grains
• Oilseed & pulses
• Other Crop Types
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
