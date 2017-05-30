 
News By Tag
* Cyber Security
* Mobile Telecoms
* Infosec Europe
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


Armour Comms demos Secure Communications solution at InfoSec Europe

Enterprise organisations now able to protect mobile communications of all kinds held on consumer and desktop devices from eavesdroppers with Armour Mobile InfoSec Europe, 6 – 8 June, Olympia, London Stand No: T10a
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cyber Security
Mobile Telecoms
Infosec Europe

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
England

June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Armour Communications, a leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions will be showing its most comprehensive range of solutions for Enterprises to date at InfoSec Europe, including a technology preview of Armour Desktop. Its flagship solution Armour Mobile provides all the functionality seen in consumer-grade (free) apps, but with considerably enhanced security. Armour Mobile prevents mobile communications whether voice, text, video or conference from being intercepted by devices such as IMSI catchers, or hacks using the SS7 protocol and others. It enables secure collaboration between trusted colleagues when discussing commercially sensitive information such as corporate intellectual property, financial transactions, and customer details.

Armour Mobile provides secure voice calls, video calls, one-to-one and group messaging, voice and video conference calls, file attachments and sent/received/read message status. In addition, Armour Mobile was the first secure communications app to provide integration with Skype for Business.

New at InfoSec is Armour Desktop. Scheduled for general release by the end of June, Armour Desktop extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to the Enterprise via a Windows 10 softphone. This enables users both inside and external to the organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduce costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.

Armour Mobile is available for download from the iOS and Android apps stores, and is also available for Armour Samsung Mobile, which provides an extra layer of hardware security using Samsung Knox. Details of how to download Armour Desktop will made available on release.

David Holman, a director at Armour Communications commented; "Armour Mobile is ideal for any Enterprise that has sensitive mobile communications that it needs to protect.  For years organisations have been talking about protecting the end point – the mobile phone is the ultimate end point. Whether staff are using company issued devices or their own (BYOD), Armour Mobile is easily deployed and centrally managed, enabling Enterprises to protect their sensitive communications from eavesdroppers without the requirement for a special phone."

Armour Mobile is FIPS 140.2 validated and has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and is included in the NATO catalogue.

Armour Comms will also be at:

DSEI, the World Leading Defence & Security Event. 12 – 15 September, ExCeL, London

Stand No: N7-197

http://www.dsei.co.uk/welcome

-ends-

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3G, LTE (4G), Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android or iOS platforms. Armour Mobile also features in-built secure conferencing (audio or video) between multiple callers.

Armour Mobile is available as a Cloud or an On-Premises solution, and by using the optional Armour Connect Gateway, integration to a customer's PBX and standard office desk phones is possible.

All solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with additional security layers to mitigate threats up to SECRET.

For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com

Editors Contacts

David Holman

Armour Comms

+44 (0)20 36 37 38 01

David.holman@armourcomms.com

Andreina West

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
End
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
Tags:Cyber Security, Mobile Telecoms, Infosec Europe
Industry:Telecom
Location:England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PRA Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share