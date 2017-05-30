News By Tag
Armour Comms demos Secure Communications solution at InfoSec Europe
Enterprise organisations now able to protect mobile communications of all kinds held on consumer and desktop devices from eavesdroppers with Armour Mobile InfoSec Europe, 6 – 8 June, Olympia, London Stand No: T10a
New at InfoSec is Armour Desktop. Scheduled for general release by the end of June, Armour Desktop extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to the Enterprise via a Windows 10 softphone. This enables users both inside and external to the organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduce costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.
Armour Mobile is available for download from the iOS and Android apps stores, and is also available for Armour Samsung Mobile, which provides an extra layer of hardware security using Samsung Knox. Details of how to download Armour Desktop will made available on release.
David Holman, a director at Armour Communications commented; "Armour Mobile is ideal for any Enterprise that has sensitive mobile communications that it needs to protect. For years organisations have been talking about protecting the end point – the mobile phone is the ultimate end point. Whether staff are using company issued devices or their own (BYOD), Armour Mobile is easily deployed and centrally managed, enabling Enterprises to protect their sensitive communications from eavesdroppers without the requirement for a special phone."
Armour Mobile is FIPS 140.2 validated and has been awarded many other certifications including CPA (Commercial Product Assurance) from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and is included in the NATO catalogue.
Armour Comms will also be at:
DSEI, the World Leading Defence & Security Event. 12 – 15 September, ExCeL, London
Stand No: N7-197
http://www.dsei.co.uk/
About Armour Comms
Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3G, LTE (4G), Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android or iOS platforms. Armour Mobile also features in-built secure conferencing (audio or video) between multiple callers.
Armour Mobile is available as a Cloud or an On-Premises solution, and by using the optional Armour Connect Gateway, integration to a customer's PBX and standard office desk phones is possible.
All solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with additional security layers to mitigate threats up to SECRET.
For more information please visit: www.armourcomms.com
David Holman
Armour Comms
+44 (0)20 36 37 38 01
Andreina West
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
