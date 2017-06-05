News By Tag
Sesame launches revamped 'Responsive' website
It is user-friendly and has a fresh, engaging design ·
Website is built using advanced functionalities to offer a world-class customer experience
Bangalore, May 31, 2017: Sesame Software Solutions, a prominent banking software company based in Kerala, India, has revamped its website www.sesameindia.com to offer an overwhelming customer experience across all the devices – web browsers, mobile phones and tabs. Sesame realises that there has been an increase in the number of mobile users in India and so it was important for them to have a responsive website to reach out to the masses through their domain.
Throwing limelight on the launch of the new website, Mr Indrajeet Kumar, Manager – Digital Marketing, Sesame said, "Considering the widespread of digitised banking and soaring customer demands for more convenient means, the new website will work towards offering a streamlined experience, customised to customers' interests and demographics. We have leveraged technology to use innovative tools for serving our clients with new-age, real-time banking solutions."
Along with the refreshing design, the website now has better functionalities, features and user interactions. The navigation and flow of information are super-friendly and information on all services offered (core banking solutions, online banking, mobile banking, Business Intelligence, Analytics and agent banking solutions etc.) is easy and appropriate. Toggling between the tabs and pages has also been made faster and simpler. All this and more is structured in a highly secure platform.
Listed under are some unique features of Sesame's new website:
Systematic and clutter-free navigation to browse through pages and services offered
Interactive customer support feature for quick access to Sesame's team
Integrated tools making the website a medium to acquire new customers
It is a simplified version with better user experience and improvised content to attract and engage larger prospects, leads, partners, referrals and finally customers. The Sesame's energetic team essentially believes that this new outlook will help them in building longer and lasting business relationships with the clients throughout.
About Sesame Software Solutions
Sesame, a banking and finance software solutions provider, is a market leader serving a majority of co-operative banks in Kerala and is rapidly proceeding towards creating a pan-India presence. It is honoured to extend its offerings to over 200 clients and becomes the largest core banking software vendor in the state of Kerala. Sesame's management is working towards a goal of providing service driven, customer centric and high-quality banking solutions for over 24 years now. Sesame is considered to be an innovator in the banking industry for it has adopted international practices and high standards of quality in serving all its clients. It has been valued by all for its operational excellence and experience gathered over the years. Sesame is always evolving and carries a long-term vision to assist the banks and financial institutions across 29 states and 7 union territories in India.
For any further details, you may contact:
Sesame Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Isha Sharma
Email: isha.sharma@
Website: www.sesameindia.com
