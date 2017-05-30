Global Food Stabilizers Market to Surpass US$ 14.90 Billion by 2025

Food Stabilizer Market, By Food Categories, Functionality, and Geography - Insights, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

End

-- The Global Food Stabilizers Market was valued at US$ 8.42 billion in 2016, according to a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing disposable income, growing urbanization and rapid inclination towards convenience food in Asia Pacific, which includes China, Japan and India is expected to witness descent growth over the forecast period. As per stats released by The National Bureau of Statistics China, annual per capita disposable income of urban family increased from US$ 2,271.0 in 2008 to US$ 3,408.5 in 2012, which is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, in 2013, according to stats provided by United Nations Department of Economic and social Affairs (UN DESA), China and India experienced the largest urban population growth. Increasing health consciousness and public awareness of food borne diseases and growing initiatives by various government and non-governmental organizations inclined towards use of food stabilizers against bacteria in North America and Europe is dominating the global food stabilizer market.Confectionary is the second largest segments of food stabilizer market. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle are some of the major driving factors of the confectionary segment. For instance, sugar free and high calorie confectionary are popular among consumers. Furthermore, confectionary is categorized into sugar confectionary and bakers confectionery. Asia Pacific dominates the global confectionery market and Latin America is the fastest growing confectionery market. Moreover, confectionery products are popular among people of all ages and as per stats provided by Coherent Market Insights, the global confectionery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2017-2025. This in turn is projected to create a highly conducive environment for market growth.· Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest region in global food stabilizers market. It accounted for around 29.68% of overall food stabilizers market revenue in 2016. The market in this region is expected to be primarily driven by rampant public awareness for food borne diseases and demand for organic food. The growing demand for convenience food and increasing number of working women are some of the key drivers for the growth of food stabilizers in the North America.· The market in Middle East is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Rise in discretionary income along with increasing urbanization, and adoption of convenience food are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players in this region.· Dairy industry is one of the key end-use industries in the global food stabilizers market. A strong dairy products sale in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific is expected to enhance the growth of food stabilizers in the forecast period. For instance, to maintain the quality and increase the life span of dairy products various stabilizers are used which includes, propanediol 1, 2 alginate is used in dairy products to maintain various parameters such as texture, emulsion stability, protein stability among others.· PPG include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Celanese Corporation, Chr. Hansen A/S, DuPont, JEY'S F.I. INC, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and The Archer Daniels Midland Company, among others are few of the key players in global food stabilizers market.· Despite several advantages, the food stabilizers has various side effects such as gelatin which is responsible for causing allergic reaction, 'Align' used as a viscosifier in food products can effects pregnant women. Moreover, gaur gum consumption in high dozes has possibilities of gas formation, diarrhea and other stomach diseases. Furthermore, stringent government regulation is also expected to be one of the key challenges for food stabilizers market.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.