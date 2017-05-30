News By Tag
4 Interesting idea's to keep your balcony chair new and stylish
Balcony chairs online add an inviting look to the house. They are the furniture pieces which not only helps in utilising the balcony but also provide an extra seating space when an unexpected guest arrives.
But balcony tables and chairs take more punishment than any outdoor furniture. Whether placed in the pool or the indoor, they are bound to take some abuse. That is why it's good to give the balcony chair and table set some occasional care. Though today's chairs for balcony are made to withstand weather conditions and elements, a yearly cleaning can go a long way toward making them last for many years to come. So have a look at the tips to keep them new.
1. Cushion care: Today's balcony chair cushions fabrics are extremely durable, but grime and dirt can dull the toughest weaves. Thus start by dusting off the dirt with a soft and clean cloth and then use a sponge or soft bristle brush to apply a solution cleaning solution. Rinse thoroughly to remove all the soap and allow the fabric to air dry, and your cushions are as bright and cheery as the day you bought them.
2. Wicker balcony chairs: If your balcony is furnished with lightweight material chair set, then all you need is a quick vacuuming and a wipe-down with a cloth dipped in a mild detergent solution. Scrub off hard grime with a bristle brush dipped in the same solution, then rinse with a cloth saturated in the plain. If you feel that your wicker balcony chair is splitting or drying, then choose a breezy day to vapour it and allow it to dry. But do not do this more than twice a week.
3. Wooden balcony chairs: Dust and grime can develop fungus on wooden balcony chair set, so it's essential to give it a thorough scrubbing with a solution of mild detergent and water using a bristle brush. Do this once a year and have a chair made of wood mildew free.
4. Metal balcony seats: Most metal balcony chairs are finished with a protective coating that makes it impervious to the elements, but that finish will eventually wear away. So clean it by wiping with a soft and clean cloth dampened with a mixture of mild dishwashing detergent and water. Especially bird dropping can wear away the furniture's protective finish. So inspect it regularly and remove droppings as soon as possible.
So, therefore, follow these cleaning tips to keep your balcony chairs new for many years to come.
At Wooden Street, you will get all the varieties of balcony chairs at an affordable price. They guarantee the best quality of balcony chairs, swing chairs, planters, etc. in all the latest designs so that everyone can find their match. They also offer the customization facility and interior design service along with free installation services to their customers as an advantage. You can have a look at their collection at https://www.woodenstreet.com/
