Stunning KaliSun Villas of Greece Now Ready to Accommodate First Residents
Stunning KaliSun Villas of Greece Now Ready to Accommodate First Residents Nine additional properties available for sale in new three-bedroom villa community in Greek Islands; special promotion offered to first three lucky buyers.
Nine additional properties available for sale in new three-bedroom villa community in Greek islands; special promotion offered to first three lucky buyers.
Nea Kallikrateia, Halkidiki, Greece – May 24, 2017 –
Designed to offer the services of world-class villas while maintaining a sense of premium hospitality and boasting uniquely beautiful surroundings, KaliSun Villas in Nea Kallikrateia, Halkidiki, Greece are ready to accommodate the first fortuitous residents of this new three-bedroom villa community. With nine additional Greek properties available for sale within the complex, representatives of KaliSun Villas are offering a special incentive to the first three lucky buyers, making the magnetic draw of these homes even greater.
The exquisitely expressive and luxurious KaliSun Villas complex sits just southeast of Thessaloniki and within close proximity of the Macedonia Airport, an ideal location that allows citizens to enjoy the golden Mediterranean sunlight by day while being adjacent to the second-largest city in Greece. Expansive clean, sandy beaches with many amenities and activities dominate the immediate area, with fish taverns and restaurants offering traditional Greek products such as ouzo and tsipouro.
"The gorgeous yet tasteful homes as found in the KaliSun Villas complex, punctuated by its beautiful gardens, overlooking views of the mighty mountain known as Olympus and endless golden beaches, define the ideal holiday backdrop," says Pambos Papas, director of KaliSun Villas. "It is here that residents seeking the ultimate European/Mediterranean lifestyle will be able to indulge in their every fantasy while rediscovering the simple things in life.
"We invite all those looking for similar qualities in Greece real estate to join us in our world."
Boasting awe-inspiring architecture, luxurious overtones and one-of-a-kind aesthetic elements, the KaliSun Villas properties offer premium amenities that include fully-serviced villas; unique and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and Olympus Mountain; spacious ground floors equipped with a fireplace, dining area and state-of-the-
These houses for sale in the Greek islands are also situated within 15 minutes walking distance to the town proper, hospitals, supermarkets and restaurants, and come complete with accessible transportation and a Schengen visa for the entire family.
"The brand-new three-bedroom villas in Nea Kallikratia, one of the most charming locales in all of Greece, will have prospective buyers falling in love at first sight," concludes Papas. "From the aesthetic magnetism of the complex to the immediate area's enthralling bars, clubs, intense nightlife scene, unique entertainment and burgeoning tourism circuit, this is the consummate Mediterranean living experience."
The KaliSun Villas complex is located at Nea Kallikrateia, 63080, Halkidiki, Greece and can be reached by calling +30 6936777837. For more information about the available homes or the special incentive for the first three buyers, visit https://www.KaliSunVillas.com/
Yiannis Papas
Contact us: (+30) 693 677 7837
+30 693 677 7837
markerting@kalisunvillas.com
