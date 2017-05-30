 
Qatar's Power Sector Banking on Renewable Energy

 
 
DOHA, Qatar - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Qatar's Minister of Energy and Industry recently announced that the Qatar's energy sector would focus more on renewable energy. The country's energy sector is contributing significantly to achieving a substantial growth and diversity in the Qatari economy. Against this backdrop, Power Qatar Summit 2017, in its second edition will lay emphasis on the energy landscape and explore new and innovative paths to a clean energy future. Organized by global conference producers, Expotrade, the two-day summit will be held on 13-14 November 2017 at The Ritz Carlton, Doha.

With the energy industry in the region having undergone a massive transformation, the Power Qatar Summit will focus on the progress and future developments in the power sector in Qatar. The summit will feature over 40 international and regional experts, including Frank Wouters, Director, EU-GCC Clean Energy Network; Dr. Abdul-Majeid Haddad, Regional Climate Change Coordinator Manager of Implementation, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Maher Chebbo, President, ESMIG; Michael Taylor, Senior Analyst, IRENA, UAE, to name a few.

The agenda will focus on relevant topics including energy digitalization, integration of renewable & decentralized energy, cyber-security for energy & utilities, Exploring Waste-to-Energy Technologies, Smart Metering Technology & Infrastructure, amongst many others.

The summit will bring together over 300 senior delegates representing project advisors, developers and planners, energy suppliers, utilities and network operators, consultants and sustainability experts to discuss industry's best practices, market issues and solutions to overcome the existing challenges.

The event will involve two days of interactive discussions, keynote sessions, panel discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities. The Power Qatar Summit is the only dedicated power generation and renewable energy event, making it a must attend conference. International and regional experts and decision makers participating at the summit will provide future roadmap, strategies to further develop the energy sector in the region.

More information on the Power Qatar Summit is available now at http://www.powerqatar.com/. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #POWERQAT2017.

About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com

Contact information

Lakshmi Ramarajan

Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC

Tel: +9714-4542135

Email: marketing@expotrade-me.com

