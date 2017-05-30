News By Tag
Hook Yourself Up With "Tour Life"- A Track by KA$H G
Experience some authentic Hip Hop music from KA$H G in his brand new track 'Tour life'. The track is available on Soundcloud and getting a good response worldwide.
KA$H G, one of the most gifted superstar of this generation, has always composed rap songs of high quality. Basically, his songs can be categorized under the freestyle rap, a well known sub genre of hip hop and rap music. Hip hop and rap, are mostly known by its own charismatic features. It is kind of music culture which is bold, straight forward, can be based on different themes and must deliver a clear cut message to its audience. Hence, this music genre has got a different stand in the minds of the music enthusiasts.
In today's hip hop world, there are so many rising stars that are coming up with their own creations. KA$H G, one of those talented superstars has proved his worth by his music composition. If you check his SoundCloud profile, you will find some amazingly good music like 'Where the Bandz', 'Cold summer', 'Make it Flip' etc. which has got good response from the fans in previous times also. But this time, the track 'Tour Life' has reached the level beyond expectation. It has got mind boggling combination of rap and music that easily takes into the heart. Moreover, the song is decorated by high end lyrics that make the track even more beautiful.
To listen this track, please click the given link:
https://soundcloud.com/
