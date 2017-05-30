News By Tag
Software Development Company Ajoft Technologies Launches First Complete Portal Software for Hotel
Software Development Company Ajoft Technologies launches complete hotel portal software for hotel website management and rooms reservation to help increase conversions, sell more rooms, manage critical data and increase bottom-line revenues.
"We have seen that there are many hotel reservation system but very few of them are complete hotel reservation and management system where a hotel owner can manage entire aspect of his frontend hotel website along with rooms reservations and managements. Thus, We are also planning to give a complete hotel portal system to hospitality industry. We are the first company to officially launch a complete hotel portal system along with hotel management system" says Manish, Product Head, Ajoft Technologies
According to Mr. Kuldeep Chauhan (CMO, Ajoft Technologies - http://www.ajoft.com ), "We have built a 360 degree solutions for small to mid sized hotels which will take care of entire aspect of IT needs of hotel which includes user centric dynamic website with booking system along with a versatile back end panel to manage entire bookings of the hotel. The system is powerful enough to manage single as well as multiple hotels. This one of the first of its kind where a software manages all your bookings and provides you option to manage your complete dynamic website of your hotel"
In addition to hotelare software, Ajoft technologies will be providing 24x7 software support. Hotelare will be the first hotel software to be working on distributed cloud system. Hotelare system is made on modular concept where any part of the software can attached of detached as per hotel need. Since the hotelare software will be installed on private cloud, the hotel owner will have complete control on their data.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chauhan elaborates "Ajoft Technologies will be investing heavily in hospitality industry. We have designed our products and services keeping three things in mind." On asking what those three things are, he speaks "Three most important things for Outshine Solutions is Quality, Productivity and Efficiency. We are not cheap but yes, we are affordable"
Ajoft Technologies plans to provide customized as well as out of box solutions to the clients. Quality Services is what company is looking at. Ajoft Technologies is partnering with many companies worldwide to expand its operations in the international market. On the occasion they announced that they will be providing hotelare software for free to few selected hotels.
About Ajoft Technologies:
Ajoft Technologies is one of the best product and web application development company. We love web applications and love to design enterprise level applications and highly scalable applications. We develop enterprise level applications which solves real world business problems. For additional information on the news that is the subject of this release (or for discount coupons), visit http://www.ajoft.com/
