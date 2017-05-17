Sarin Monish from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Wins Top Accolade in Leaders in Hospitality Awards

Sarin Monish from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai walked away with the prestigious

Sarin Monish from Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai walked away with the prestigious 'Leading F&B Manager' trophy at the Leaders in Hospitality Awards, presented by Rikan and organised by BNC Publishing in Dubai last week.With more than 300 people in attendance, the event was a celebration of excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry across the MENA region. Given away on the night were 16 awards divided into seven hotel and nine individual categories, each recognising and highlighting achievements of people and brands shaping the region's hospitality landscape.Congratulating Sarin, Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, stated, "It is a matter of tremendous pride for us. Sarin is an extremely talented and experienced professional who has been actively involved in the pre-opening of our new dining outlets. He has also been passionately engaged in devising and developing new training initiatives to improve the Food & Beverage standards."Sarin has over 14 years' experience in the hospitality industry. With sheer hard work, dedication and commitment he successfully progressed in his career. Prior to joining Millennium Airport Hotel, he worked with Jumeirah Group and Bab Al Shams.Another person to be recognised at Leaders in Hospitality Awards was Jegadessan Ravindranathan, Housing Supervisor at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai who was short-listed forLifetime Achievement Award competing against Country General Managers.The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq.ft. space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end meeting facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.