Affiliate of Pulse Secure, LLC to Acquire the vADC Business from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc

Transaction will further strengthen Pulse Secure's leadership position in Secure Access Solutions by adding a virtual ADC portfolio with software and virtualization capabilities supporting hybrid IT and Cloud deployments

Pulse Secure Logo

Contact

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8

***@procre8.biz Vernon SaldanhaProcre8

End

--An affiliate of Pulse Secure (http://pulsesecure.net/home), LLC ("Pulse Secure"), a leading provider of secure access solutions to both enterprises and service providers,has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets associated with the Virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) product family from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. ("Brocade"). The transaction includes a leased research and development facility in Cambridge, UK and associated customer support and maintenance contracts.CIOs have become increasingly concerned with the complexity, cost, and security of providing users with Secure Access to the resources they need, especially as applications have evolved from on premise to virtualized, hybrid, mobile, and web/cloud environments, combined with an explosion in device types and access locations. This acquisition will add significant new capabilities to the Pulse Secure Access Platform, allowing Pulse Secure to deliver a complete end-to-end solution designed to reduce cost and complexity, increase security, and delight users.Originally created as the world's first fully virtualised application delivery controller, the Brocade vADC solution has become one of the most advanced virtual application delivery controllers in the market today. Importantly, the solution was "born virtual" and is a leader in the rapidly growing virtual ADC market. The solution can be quickly and easily provisioned either on premise, in a private/public cloud, or even through cloud service marketplaces such as AWS, Google, and Azure. The Brocade vADC offering is recognized within the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Delivery Controllers and is used by many organizations worldwide."This acquisition highlights our focus, commitment, and ongoing investment in building the industry's leading secure access platform. The combined company's nearly 750 employees post-acquisition will be uniquely focused on delivering secure access for people, devices, things, and services," said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. "With the addition of Brocade's vADC solutions, Pulse Secure will be able to deliver secure access to a complete customer application portfolio, from legacy data center applications, to web, cloud, and even mobile applications. We anticipate immediate synergies with our 20,000+ customers today, and we'll be offering them this expanded capability via our global partner network."Kelly Herrell, senior vice president and general manager of software networking at Brocade, said, "Pulse Secure is a great fit for our vADC business and a positive outcome for our employees, customers and partners. Our vADC family is highly complementary to Pulse Secure's current portfolio, and is expected to enhance Pulse's capability to deliver a complete end-to-end secure access solution. Upon the close of the transaction, our customers and partners will benefit from access to a broader set of products, as well as Pulse Secure's planned continued investment in our vADC product roadmap, and its stated commitment to continued support for our existing product lines."Rik Turner, a principal analyst on the infrastructure solutions team at Ovum Consulting, commented, "This is a logical move for Pulse, in that it fills out their portfolio and enables them to address more of the customers' requirements. It also chimes nicely with their overall Secure Access message."Pulse Secure intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with the vADC business. This team will be working closely together with Pulse Secure after the acquisition closes to ensure continued support for customers.Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in late June to mid-July 2017, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and prior to the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Brocade by Broadcom Limited.