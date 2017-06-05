 
Rakesh Wadhwa to Present at the 10th Anniversary of FreedomFest at Vegas

Businessman and economist, Rakesh Wadhwa has been invited to speak at the FreedomFest, at its 10th anniversary meet, scheduled for July 19-22, 2017, at Paris Resort, Las Vegas.
 
 
GREATER KAILASH, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Winner of the Frederic Bastiat award for journalism and chairman of companies in both India and Dubai, Rakesh Wadhwa has been invited to speak at FreedomFest, scheduled to be held on July 19-22, 2017. Mr. Wadhwa is to speak on "Currency Ban, Beef Ban, Alcohol Ban. Doing Business in the Current Indian Environment."

Being held for the 10th year in a row, FreedomFest aims to "explore new frontiers in Personal and Political Freedom, Economics, Investments and Finance, Philosophy, History, Literature and the Arts, Health and Wellness, Education and Criminal Justice Reform, Science, Technology, (and) the Digital World." The main aim of the event is to spread the message of freedom across all domains and aspects of life.

The event is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 participants, along with over 10,000 digital followers. FreedomFest will be an opportunity for participants to engage with more than 250 leaders and experts across different fields, while also meeting with the thought leaders behind the liberty movement. The event will also be a place that offers participants exciting investment opportunities that can enhance their portfolios, while giving them a chance to network with leading free-market thinkers and pro-liberty leaders and organizations.

Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa, scheduled to speak on "Currency Ban, Beef Ban, Alcohol Ban. Doing Business in the Current Indian Environment," is a passionate proponent of the free market. He is a commerce graduate and a chartered accountant. He also holds a bachelor's degree in law (LLB) from Delhi University. He wrote weekly for the business page of The Himalayan Times, a leading English daily in Nepal fromm 2002 to 2008, apart from being an Advisor for "The Boss," Nepal's leading English business magazine promoting the free market.

Mr. Wadhwa also holds the honour of being the only person to have been nominated six times for the Frederic Bastiat Prize for Journalism, held by the International Policy Network, the UK. In addition, he is a member of the Mont Pelerin Society, a leading global free market organization, which also has members such as Professor Milton Friedman and Dr. Robert J Barro.

Mr. Wadhwa is also the co-author of The Deal Maker, a book that puts forth India, in all its glory and challenges, with the message of democracy and freedom, and how the country is working to get rid of the chains of poverty. Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa is the Ex-President of the Rotary Club of Charumati, Kathmandu, Nepal, along with being an Ex-Executive Director of Nepal Recreation Pvt. Ltd., and the Founder President of Everest Toast Masters Club.

Some of the other speakers at FreedomFest include renowned personalities, such as Jennifer Grossman, CEO of The Atlas Society, Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Nick Gillespie, Editor-in-Chief of Reason.com & ReasonTV, and Dinesh D'Souza, who is an author and filmmaker.

About FreedomFest: This is an annual event that brings together free thinkers from different domains and all across the world. The festival is an independent event, not affiliated to any organization or think tank. It invites leading thought influencers from all walks of life and all around the world to put forth their ideas, strategize, network and celebrate freedom. The event is open to everyone and aims to "explore new frontiers in Personal and Political Freedom, Economics, Investments and Finance, Philosophy, History, Literature and the Arts, Health and Wellness, Education and Criminal Justice Reform, Science, Technology, (and) the Digital World." Know more here - https://freedomfest.com/

Romila Sundaresan
09910171572
***@vedainformatics.com
Source:FreedomFest
Email:***@vedainformatics.com
Tags:Business Networking
Industry:Business
Location:Greater Kailash - Delhi - India
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017
