Rakesh Wadhwa to Present at the 10th Anniversary of FreedomFest at Vegas
Businessman and economist, Rakesh Wadhwa has been invited to speak at the FreedomFest, at its 10th anniversary meet, scheduled for July 19-22, 2017, at Paris Resort, Las Vegas.
Being held for the 10th year in a row, FreedomFest aims to "explore new frontiers in Personal and Political Freedom, Economics, Investments and Finance, Philosophy, History, Literature and the Arts, Health and Wellness, Education and Criminal Justice Reform, Science, Technology, (and) the Digital World." The main aim of the event is to spread the message of freedom across all domains and aspects of life.
The event is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 participants, along with over 10,000 digital followers. FreedomFest will be an opportunity for participants to engage with more than 250 leaders and experts across different fields, while also meeting with the thought leaders behind the liberty movement. The event will also be a place that offers participants exciting investment opportunities that can enhance their portfolios, while giving them a chance to network with leading free-market thinkers and pro-liberty leaders and organizations.
Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa, scheduled to speak on "Currency Ban, Beef Ban, Alcohol Ban. Doing Business in the Current Indian Environment,"
Mr. Wadhwa also holds the honour of being the only person to have been nominated six times for the Frederic Bastiat Prize for Journalism, held by the International Policy Network, the UK. In addition, he is a member of the Mont Pelerin Society, a leading global free market organization, which also has members such as Professor Milton Friedman and Dr. Robert J Barro.
Mr. Wadhwa is also the co-author of The Deal Maker, a book that puts forth India, in all its glory and challenges, with the message of democracy and freedom, and how the country is working to get rid of the chains of poverty. Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa is the Ex-President of the Rotary Club of Charumati, Kathmandu, Nepal, along with being an Ex-Executive Director of Nepal Recreation Pvt. Ltd., and the Founder President of Everest Toast Masters Club.
Some of the other speakers at FreedomFest include renowned personalities, such as Jennifer Grossman, CEO of The Atlas Society, Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Nick Gillespie, Editor-in-Chief of Reason.com & ReasonTV, and Dinesh D'Souza, who is an author and filmmaker.
About FreedomFest:
Contact
Romila Sundaresan
09910171572
***@vedainformatics.com
