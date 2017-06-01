News By Tag
Ny Nj Movers Announces Service Provider Contract With Aio Moving And Storage
NY NJ Movers has announced a service provider contract with AIO Moving and Storage this month that will provide access to AIO's professional moving and storage services to residential and commercial clients in New York City and New Jersey.
• Local distance moving
• Interstate relocations
• Packing / Unpacking
• Truck loading / unloading Services
• Secured storage warehouse
• Furniture disassembly, reassembly and positioning
• Fine art and antiques moving experts
• Piano movers specialists
AIO is also a strong supporter of Move For Hunger Organization www.moveforhunger.orgwhich transports non-perishable food items to food banks and delivers food to families in need.
As a provider through NYNJMovers.com, AIO will enjoy their state-of-the art advanced automatic system which sends leads automatically, manages billing and sends out reports and alerts in order to monitor the activity in full. Further access to NYNJMover.com free personal web page, free SEO tools and social media promotion is an additional benefit for all their service providers.
NYNJ Movers http://www.nynjmovers.com prides themselves on matching customers with the moving services they need for less than they'd usually expect to pay and this agreement is an exciting development for movers throughout the NY NJ area who are looking for access to high-end and affordable moving services.
All In One Moving and Storage Page - http://www.nynjmovers.com/
