Samyakk Introduces Its Exclusive Salwar Suit Range for Summer 2017

-- One of the premium names among the ethnic wear brands in Bangalore city, "Samyakk" uncovered its gorgeous & cutting -edge trends of designer salwar suits in pact with the brand "Maya" and "Mee" which holds a superior name from the past years as wholesalers dealing in women's ethnic wear and operating from the city of Mumbai. They specialize mainly in designer anarkali and straight cut salwar suits. The options to be seen from the latest "Samyakk" collection are the engaging options of comfort wear cotton kurtis which can be worn as stylish ceremonial and also sophisticated office wear. The features to be checked out in the range are the clear and smart silhouette cuts, subtle color schemes of beige, indigo blues, mushy greens, black and off whites. The modish prints of plaids, miniature hearts, camouflage and traditional geometrical to be seen in the collection. The bottoms wear variations of straight cut pants, churidar and patiala. With the pricing point of view, the products are pretty cost effective and upto the quality mark. Overall the collection is speaking about the contemporary fashion for today's style conscious Indian working women.
