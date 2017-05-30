 
G-Cube Shines At The LearnX Impact Award 2017: 2 Gold Wins

 
 
LearnX-Gold-2017 logo-2
LearnX-Gold-2017 logo-2
 
NOIDA, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- G-Cube announces its two wins at the LearnX Impact Awards 2017 in the category of Best Mobile App Design and Best Performance Support Strategy – both in the Gold category. The annual LearnX Impact Awards recognizes innovative and path-breaking achievements in the area of e-learning and organizational training.

In the category of Best Performance Support Strategy, G-Cube highlighted an interactive sales enablement tool that shared important information about the product in a way that was novel and engaging. Selling products is more than just convincing customers that they can find suitable utilization of the product. If the customer can be suitably convinced that they have all the right reasons to buy and consume the product, only then can they be turned into loyal consumers, who will continue their loyalty with the product for long. The mobile based solution asked some simple questions and with the information the customer provided, the right product selection was presented.

G-Cube's innovation in the area of mobile-based learning was showcased as a mobile-enabled Online Onboarding Training program for Mahindra Finance Front Line Executives that enables the learner to perform business activities effectively through a Game-based approach. The training material is available through an App – The Drona Digital App, installed on the learners' handheld device to users as per their designation in the organization. The Digital Drona App was the first of its kind for the sales force of MF. Previously, all new recruits were trained with a 4-day long classroom training session, with little scope for re-enforcements – especially for the first few crucial months. The mobile delivery of training made learning content available as per the needs of the learner and the game-based approach made learning come alive for the employees. The winsome combination of the mobile-platform and game-based learning created an avenue for effective learning.

Manish Gupta, CEO of G-Cube (www.gc-solutions.net) said, "Our aim is to harness technology, apt learning strategy as well as creativity to provide effective learning solutions for our clients. The LearnX Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry and this award strengthens our belief in the many possibilities of newer ways of learning delivery. We celebrate this win and hope to continue our diligent efforts to deliver technology-based learning which is effective – in its design, delivery and ROI."

Resource: http://www.gc-solutions.net/about-us/latest-news/g-cube-w...

