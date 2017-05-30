News By Tag
G-Cube Shines At The LearnX Impact Award 2017: 2 Gold Wins
In the category of Best Performance Support Strategy, G-Cube highlighted an interactive sales enablement tool that shared important information about the product in a way that was novel and engaging. Selling products is more than just convincing customers that they can find suitable utilization of the product. If the customer can be suitably convinced that they have all the right reasons to buy and consume the product, only then can they be turned into loyal consumers, who will continue their loyalty with the product for long. The mobile based solution asked some simple questions and with the information the customer provided, the right product selection was presented.
G-Cube's innovation in the area of mobile-based learning was showcased as a mobile-enabled Online Onboarding Training program for Mahindra Finance Front Line Executives that enables the learner to perform business activities effectively through a Game-based approach. The training material is available through an App – The Drona Digital App, installed on the learners' handheld device to users as per their designation in the organization. The Digital Drona App was the first of its kind for the sales force of MF. Previously, all new recruits were trained with a 4-day long classroom training session, with little scope for re-enforcements – especially for the first few crucial months. The mobile delivery of training made learning content available as per the needs of the learner and the game-based approach made learning come alive for the employees. The winsome combination of the mobile-platform and game-based learning created an avenue for effective learning.
