The Barber And Beauty Industry is Going Mobile at the 2017 Mobile Salon Expo in Dallas TX State Fair

Mobile Salon Network is inviting the public to view live demos of Mobile Salon Buses showcasing the evolution of Barber Shops & Beauty Salons coupled with the new world of Mobile Salons with Advertising via vehicles wraps, LEDs, & hair advertising.
 
 
DALLAS - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- This event was created by Ronnie Mac, "Mr. Hair Art" and hosted by Shops & Salons Network. This Expo will be held inside the 90,000 sqft Centennial Building opposite the Automobile Building. This event is open to the public and all Barber & Beauty Professionals, Students, Sponsor Companies, Investors, and Advertisers are welcome to participate. Go to www.MobileSalonExpo.com to purchase tickets and contact us directly for Sponsorship information.

This two-day event is expecting over 15,000 to attend in person and will be broadcasting the entire event over the internet through multiple Live Streams to over 500,000 paid online viewers. Among the attendees are business class owners and worker/operator class Barbers, Stylist, Cosmetologist, Nail Technicians, Massage Therapist, Pet Groomers and more. Many licensed professionals and just starting out students are also scheduled to attend this unprecedented event. Even Celebrities that are currently or soon to be enjoying the luxury and convenience of having their very own Mobile Salon Franchise parked outside their home or workplace will be attending the Mobile Salon Expo. (Some of which have been talked into performing Live on stage at the Expo)

This event will have things for all the Barber & Beauty Professional as well as Sponsor Companies, Investors, Advertisers and The Whole Family! This Mobile Salon Expo event will have real Mobile Salons & Exhibits on display for you to see and go aboard to test out. Over 100 New Product Vendor Booths for all you "Gotta Have It First" professionals out there. Multiple gaming and event booths for the kids and tons of Mobile Food Trucks and concessions for vending your favorite event foods!

If there are any Sponsors, Investors or Advertisers who want to get in on this once in a lifetime opportunity and be a part of a groundbreaking industry shift, please contact the Mobile Salon Network today at (469) 831-2990. To get more information, go to http://www.MobileSalonExpo.com

"The Barber & Beauty Industry is now going Mobile!" said the Owner, Ronnie Mac.

Media Contact
Mobile Salon Network, LLC
Ronnie Mac
469-831-2990
***@mobilesalonnetwork.com
