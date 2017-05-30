News By Tag
Metal Halide Wall Packs and Fixtures
Affordablelightning.com provides exclusive range of metal halide and high pressure sodium light fixtures to consumers worldwide.
Difference between Metal Halide and High Pressure Sodium
Both Metal Halide and High Pressure Sodium light fixtures are part of HID family of lighting. The differences lies in the operation and visual effects.
The metal halide wall pack Alabama and metal halide fixtures Trussville clearly indicate that next level of innovation is being adopted in abroad locations as well. The easy navigation on the website allows the customers to shop for specific products as per the requirement.
The exclusive options under HID Lighting include:
1. Commercial outdoor lighting fixtures
2. Metal Halide flood lights
3. Wall Packs
4. High bays
5. Low bays
6 Cobra Head lightning
Metal halide wall packs and fixtures are designed in keeping in mind the lighting restrictions. The complex customer requirements are handled in best possible way where a PDF or CAD file can be shared with our team of experts for requirement understanding. The expert team of professionals study the requirements in detail to come up with customized solutions in real quick time. The professionals also provide free technical assistance by responding to the queries immediately. The latest technology metal halide wall pack and fixtures comes with affordable pricing.
Metal Halides vs. LED
The two different set of technologies have their set of advantages and disadvantages. Metal Halides are preferred when:
Best source of high CRI while light is desired
Benefits offered to the registered members
The following benefits are offered to the members that are registered with the website:
1. Exclusive offers and discounts on the latest products
2. Opportunity to stay updated about latest developments with access to latest news section
3. The easy access to the website links
4. Educating relevant stakeholders about the latest trends prevailing in the market
Conclusion
Metal Halides is a potential option when it comes to big and small lighting spaces but with the introduction of LED as latest technology it remains to be seen what consumers opt for. Some of the disadvantages related to Metal Halides like operation for longer periods and inefficiency should be resolved at the earliest.
Contact To AffordableLighting
A Division of Complete Lighting, Inc.
6209 Amber Hills Road
Trussville, AL 35173
Direct - (205) 951-9570
Toll Free - (800) 683-8825
Fax - (205) 951-9578
Email ID: completelighting@
Product: https://affordablelighting.com/
