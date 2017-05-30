 
Dr. Artika R. Tyner Named Finalist of 2017 International Book Award

International educator, speaker, and author is a finalist in the "Self-Help: Motivational" category
 
 
The Leader's Journey
The Leader's Journey
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Artika R. Tyner has been named a finalist in the "Self-Help: Motivational" category of the 2017 International Book Award for her book The Leader's Journey: A Guide to Discovering the Leader Within.

"I wrote The Leader's Journey with the goal in mind of building a global leadership community by challenging everyday people to embark on the journey of leadership development. The book motivates the reader to discover the leader within and serve in the global community. It also serves as an indispensable tool for bringing leaders together to share their passion for social change and build strategic partnerships in order to make a lasting impact," said Dr. Tyner.

The Leader's Journey has been distributed in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, and China, helping countless people gain the inspiration they need to lead, build relationships, and create a vision for the future.

According to Dr. Mussa S. Muneja, researcher, academic writer, and community activist at the University of Arusha in Tanzania, "The book is a viable seed of social justice in form of ideas to awaken 'the sleeping leaders within.' Her main accomplishment in this masterpiece has been to synthesize the gem thoughts of key thinkers in a reader-friendly fashion."

Dr. Tyner is humbled to be considered a finalist for the "Self Help: Motivational" category of this year's 2017 International Book Award. More information can be found at http://artikatyner.com/the-leaders-journey.

ABOUT THE BOOK
Leadership is a journey often mistaken for a destination. The Leader's Journey: A Guide to Discovering the Leader Within provides guidance and inspiration for that journey. Reading this book will provide the reader with inspiration on how to lead effectively, build new bridges, and establish a vision for the future. This is the foundation of leadership growth. In three parts, the book explores core values of leadership and how these values inform your understanding of leadership. This is the beginning of "knowing."

This collection of quotes serves as a source of inspiration and guidance on your leadership journey. Each quote functions as a critical reflection tool. As you take the time and reflect on each quote, you will gain new insights. This type of reflection provides an opportunity for you to strengthen your leadership skills and share these lessons with others.

