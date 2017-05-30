 
Don Hutson Ready To Help Your Sales Team In A Number Of Ways

 
June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you need to find a way to take your business' sales to a new level? It may seem like a tough thing to pull off, but when you have an expert on your side, it can be much more doable. Don Hutson is ready to speak at your next event or conference, and share his tips of the trade with your employees. And, that may be exactly what you need to see some real business growth.

Don Hutson can help your sales team in many ways. In fact, he has been asked to provide material for companies like Walmart, AIG, General Mills and more. Don is ready to help your team:

• Sell based on value instead of cutting price
• Create dynamic sales meetings
• Improve sales negotiation skills
• Create an effective brand differentiation strategy
• Motivate and retain sales people
• Compete with global pricing pressures

Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
