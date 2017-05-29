News By Tag
Best Office Gadgets That You Need
The foot hammock. This unique hammock design replaces that extra chair you use to prop your feet up. The foot rest is a desk hammock designed specifically for resting your feet. It hooks onto either side of any desk with two metallic clips. You can adjust the length of the rope from 200 mm to 450 mm. The setup consists of a narrow strip of canvas and a set of clips to mount on either end of your desk that holds small lengths of rope. When it's fully installed you're free to adjust the height between "work" and "rest" mode. Made from cotton, steel & polyethylene.
2. Woodows Crea -Desktop Organizer
Woodows Crea Lift Station is simple and slim design will fit perfectly on your desktop. Easily organizing that keeps your work in view will help you multi-task and stay on top of your game.
3.Refrigerator USB
With the USB Mini Fridge you can keep a cool beverage ready to drink at all times! The personal USB Fridgerator holds a single 12 ounce can which is illuminated from the blue LED inside the fridge.
Its built-in cooling plate quickly drops to its lowest operating temperature within five minutes after being plugged in. The USB Mini Fridge can be used in your cubicle, home office, bedroom or garage!
It works with any computer operating system and does not requires batteries. Simply plug the USB port in, insert your canned drink and enjoy!
4.USB Warmer Cup Mat Electronic
It's so easy to get distracted, tired during a busy day, with work, chores, and errands all jockeying for our attention, that's why we need some of the simpler pleasures in life. Such as a cup of hot tea, delicious soup, hot coffee or whatever hot drinks. In order to pleasantly heat your stomach, release your pressure, keep healthy life, drink them hot, or at least fairly warm is needed, So want to keep your drinks warm down to the last drop? Joyoldelf cup warmers hold the best solution.
5. LED USB Fan Clock
Mini and convenient design, it will bring you more cool and right time in the office room, a nice gift for you and your girlfriend. It is the best way to show your refined taste and express your mind. Premium and practical, very easy to use
Shows moving hour, minute and seconds hands
On/off switch, soft blades for safety
USB powered, low power consumption
Flexible gooseneck, no drive, plug and play
Suitable for PCs Notebooks and PDAs etc
Super compact and light weight
Keep cool and time display at your office or on the go with the USB LED clock fan!
