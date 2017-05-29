News By Tag
Local Boys & Girls Club CEO Selected to Participate in Inaugural Leadership Summit
Boys & Girls Clubs of America offers yearlong collaborative educational experience for 60 senior leaders nationwide
"I am honored to have been chosen as an inaugural participant in the BGCA Leadership Summit Program, and to have an opportunity to join my colleagues at Harvard Business School," said Erin Antrim, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. "This is a rare opportunity to learn from an establishment with such a legacy of prestige and success, alongside other leaders with a shared mission, and to use what I have learned to deepen my impact locally and nationally."
To drive transformational impact nationally and on a local level, BGCA teamed up with the preeminent leadership development institution in the world, Harvard Business School. Together, the organizations established a leadership development experience designed to supercharge the capabilities of local CEOs, raise the organization's collective leadership abilities and solve the most pressing challenges facing Clubs.
The extremely selective program is designed for high performing Boys & Girls Club organizations. Participants will undergo an intense experience designed to solve organization-
The Harvard Business School component will take place on its campus in June 2017.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme:
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme (BGCOP) is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) youth service organization. BGCOP's mission is "to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential, as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Services are provided in three freestanding clubhouses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme which include a dedicated Teen Center, 12 public school program sites, one club site in Nyeland Acres, one site at a Squires Public Housing, and the first Boys & Girls Club in a juvenile hall in the State of California. The purpose of BGCOP is to provide social, educational and recreational programs to all youth ages 6-18 years old, with an emphasis on those in underserved areas. Annual member dues is $20 however, no one is turned away regardless of ability to pay. Over 10,400 youth and teens are served annually. For more information, to get involved or to donate, please visit www.BGCOP.org.
About Harvard Business School:
Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2016, HBS faculty developed and delivered 73 open-enrollment Executive Education programs and 50 custom programs for leading organizations worldwide. More than 10,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai, and Shanghai. With global research centers in eight key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who shape the practice of business and innovation. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu (http://www.exed.hbs.edu/?
